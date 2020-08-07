Pastor experienced God early in life

“I had this really heavy medical diagnosis and the prognosis was not especially good,” he said.

Doctors thought the tumor was far into his brain and surgery would be difficult.

“It was really hard being a kid and hearing something like that,” Lieneman said.

However, Lieneman said the church rallied around him at this time.

“I remember the pastor and the church praying for me — and really feeling God’s presence and the Holy Spirit in my life and knowing that even if the worst thing could come from this diagnosis, this brain tumor, having a sense of comfort that I’ll always be in God’s loving hands.

“And that even if the worst happens, I’ll be with God forever,” he said.

Lieneman said this experience made him feel the call into the ministry.

“I felt a connection with God and with Jesus,” he said.

However, Lieneman’s diagnosis turned out to be false, as after two more years of tests, doctors determined a blood vessel had leaked in his head.

“It was almost a mini-stroke in some ways,” he said.