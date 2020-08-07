Pastor experienced God early in life

Diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 11, Casey Lieneman would feel God’s presence and learn to trust his creator early in life.
Today, Lieneman is an ordained minister and the new pastor at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. He moved to the area with his family and has already found some “small world” connections and hopes to plant long-lasting roots.
Lieneman, 35, came to Hooper with his wife, Corey, and their sons, 10-year-old Malachi and 7-year-old Benny. He began work at the church on July 1.
“I’m thrilled and happy to be here,” said Lieneman, who believes the church has great people and leadership, who treat each other well.
Congregants have worked together during the coronavirus pandemic, Lieneman said.
“They’ve pulled together and I think they’re going to come out even stronger on the other side than when they went into it,” he said.
Lieneman has some experience navigating tough times. While sitting at his family’s dinner table as a child, he said his head seemed to get foggy and his vision blurred.
Although it passed after two or three minutes, the next day, Lieneman’s mom took him to the doctor, who ran several tests.
Lieneman was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
“I had this really heavy medical diagnosis and the prognosis was not especially good,” he said.
Doctors thought the tumor was far into his brain and surgery would be difficult.
“It was really hard being a kid and hearing something like that,” Lieneman said.
However, Lieneman said the church rallied around him at this time.
“I remember the pastor and the church praying for me — and really feeling God’s presence and the Holy Spirit in my life and knowing that even if the worst thing could come from this diagnosis, this brain tumor, having a sense of comfort that I’ll always be in God’s loving hands.
“And that even if the worst happens, I’ll be with God forever,” he said.
Lieneman said this experience made him feel the call into the ministry.
“I felt a connection with God and with Jesus,” he said.
However, Lieneman’s diagnosis turned out to be false, as after two more years of tests, doctors determined a blood vessel had leaked in his head.
“It was almost a mini-stroke in some ways,” he said.
Lieneman was diagnosed with the rare Moyamoya disease, which by definition means an artery in the skull becomes blocked or narrowed, reducing blood flow to the brain. Tiny blood vessels open at the base of the brain attempting to supply blood to it.
More common among Asian people, Moyamoya in Japanese means “puff of smoke,” a name derived from the picture on medical scans which Lieneman said looks a bomb exploded. That picture, he said, is from dried blood.
“I’ve been very fortunate,” Lieneman said. “I haven’t had any repeats or recurrences and I was told by the doctor if nothing happens after two years that, hopefully, I won’t have to deal with anything like that again in the future.”
About 24 years have passed since his initial diagnosis, and Lieneman has continued on a journey of faith.
Lieneman grew up on a farm about six miles east of Beatrice. He attended a Lutheran elementary school and graduated from Beatrice High School.
He earned an education degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2008 and his master’s in theology degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia in 2012.
Lieneman served Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce until 2016, when the family moved to Morgantown, West Virginia. His wife went to West Virginia University to earn her doctorate in child clinical psychology and he served as pastor of a combined Lutheran and Presbyterian church.
“They combined about 50 years ago,” Lieneman said. “They were one of the first in the country to do something like that.”
During his time in West Virginia, Lieneman spoke at the 110th-anniversary observance for the Church of the Covenant in Grafton, where the first Mother’s Day celebration was observed in 1908 in a Methodist church-turned-national landmark now called “The Mother’s Day Shrine.” Special speakers have been brought in to mark the yearly event.
“It was a great honor,” Lieneman said.
At his previous church, Lieneman also conducted a wedding via Zoom, videoconferencing technology.
“Never in a million years did I think I’d be doing a virtual wedding,” he said. “One of my major concerns was whether or not it would be legal in the eyes of the state so we had to do all kinds of checking, because I was in West Virginia, the couple was going to be living down in Georgia, but they were getting married in North Carolina.”
After ensuring the marriage’s legality Lieneman prepared for the ceremony by setting his phone on a tripod while the couple watched on a flat-screen television.
“It was quite the experience, but it all worked out,” he said.
Since then, Corey Lieneman has been placed at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she is completing her residency. The pastor worked with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America to find a Nebraska congregation.
“I was fortunate and blessed to find a calling and a home here in Hooper at Redeemer Lutheran,” Lieneman said.
Lieneman said his family would learn they already had connections to the congregation and area. His dad, Les, has worked for Hoegemeyer Hybrids in Hooper for 30 years. His sister, Marcy, married elementary schoolteacher Matt Thernes, whose grandmother, Sharon, is a church member.
“I’ve had some connections through the church that I didn’t fully realize until I was called to be a pastor here,” he said. “It’s a small world and it’s neat how it all comes together.”
Lieneman preached his first sermon in the Redeemer church parking lot due to COVID-19. Some congregants stayed in their cars to listen to the service via an FM radio station and others sat in lawn chairs. At different parts of the service, instead of saying “Amen,” the worshipers honked their vehicle’s horns.
About 20 people still stay in their vehicles to listen, but the sanctuary is open now for other worshipers.
“I think we’re going to continue to be adaptive and use technology and be creative probably for the next six months or so,” he said.
Although he’s upbeat about the future, Lieneman said he recalls feelings he had with his brain tumor diagnosis.
“It was very comforting knowing that even in the worst times and the darkest moments,” he said, “that I’ve gone through in my life that I’ve felt God’s presence and I felt the church around me and knowing that I can get through this and there is nothing in life that God won’t continue to walk along with me.”
