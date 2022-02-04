Pastor installed at Fremont First United Methodist Church

Tate Harman was gaining new insight.

His stepmom, Jill, was preparing to be installed as a licensed local pastor in the United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Jill Harman was already serving as associate pastor of Fremont First United Methodist Church. An installation ceremony on Jan. 30 would make it official and celebrate it.

Harman and her husband, Mark, talked to Tate about the installation.

“Wow, I never knew what it meant to be pasteurized,” the 11-year-old said.

The term wasn’t quite accurate in this instance, but the soon-to-be-installed pastor spotted an analogy.

The process of pasteurizing milk involves getting germs and bad stuff out of milk, Harman noted.

Similarly, pastors going through an installation ceremony are promising their congregants that while they might make some mistakes, they’ll keep trying to be as blameless, kind and good for people as they can.

With such thoughts in mind, Harman was installed.

Harman’s responsibilities include serving the church in Fremont and the surrounding community.

She provides pastoral care and makes hospital and home communion visits. She preaches and assists in Sunday worship services. She teaches Bible studies and confirmation classes.

She’s honored to have these opportunities.

“I keep thinking about how blessed I am to be able to serve and I keep thanking my congregation for allowing me to serve them,” she said.

Originally from North Platte, Harman formerly attended a non-denominational church.

She loved Scripture and expressed interest in the ministry, but was told by a well-meaning elder that women weren’t allowed to preach and she couldn’t become a pastor.

Harman later graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she majored in communications studies and minored in history and vocal performance music.

She worked in sales. She then did public relations work for a continuing education institute for pastors, missionaries and church planters.

Part of her compensation was the opportunity to take seminary classes at no cost.

At the seminary, Harman saw women pastors. She heard women preach.

“I was introduced to women in ministry in a completely different way, realizing God gifts us all with really unique gifts and regardless of male or female, if you’re called to preach or you’re called to be a pastor – you’re called to be a pastor,” she said.

Yet still unsure about the ministry, she earned a teaching certificate and taught English at Fremont, Lincoln and Bennington high schools.

Harman later took a job at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center.

“That’s when I fell in love with and started a restorative justice program,” she said.

Harman sensed the call to parish ministry and in 2019 saw a posting for director of discipleship at Fremont First UMC.

She began working at the church.

At that point, she wasn’t part of the United Methodist Church.

“But soon after coming to Fremont First and to the Fremont community, I realized God was calling me to be in the ministry and walk the path of becoming a licensed pastor in the United Methodist Church,” she said.

Methodist ministers move from place to place as appointed by the bishop of the annual conference of which they are members.

The Rev. Bill Gepford, who was lead pastor, moved from Fremont First UMC, and Doug Smith, the associate pastor, retired.

In 2021, Pastor Tony Dawson became the new senior minister and Harman was hired as associate.

Harman said the two have a good working relationship.

She loves people and ministry.

“It’s such an honor to be in somebody’s life in a ministry sense,” Harman said. “You’re there in the lowest moments of their life and you also share in their greatest joys. It’s so humbling that they want you with them on their journey.”

Harman and her husband live in Fremont. They met at FHS where they were both teaching and married in 2015. She has three stepsons, Michael, Peyton, and Tate.

Looking to the future, she continues to appreciate the blessing of service.

“I’m fueled by the compassion of Christ and I’m saved by grace and so grateful to be able to serve the congregation and to serve God,” she said.

And now, Harman is officially installed and pasteurized.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.