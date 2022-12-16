Pastor of Salem and St. Timothy's takes new call in South Dakota

The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm recalls moments — sacred and sweet — during her time serving two Fremont churches.

Salem Lutheran Church became a haven for families after flood waters forced them from their homes in 2019. One night, Schwedhelm noticed that some young families were restless.

“A young father asked me in Spanish if they could come into the sanctuary to pray,” said Schwedhelm, who wholeheartedly granted the request.

About 30 guests gathered at the back of the sanctuary. In accordance with their cultural tradition, they got on their knees and prayed, she said. They moved forward on their knees, then stopped to pray again. They continued doing that until they reached the altar.

There — men, women and children — continued to pray for about a half hour.

“When they were done, they went back to their cots and a total silence fell over the entire fellowship hall,” Schwedhelm said. “It was beautiful. It was holy.”

And it’s one of the good memories Schwedhelm will take with her when she becomes pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Highmore, South Dakota.

Schwedhelm’s last Sunday is Dec. 18 and her last day is Wednesday Dec. 21.

“I did not want my last day to be Christmas Eve or Christmas Day so it would interfere with our celebration of the birth of Christ,” Schwedhelm said.

For the last four years, Schwedhelm has served St. Timothy and Salem Lutheran churches in Fremont.

She came as a vicar in 2018 after being appointed by then Bishop Brian Maas of the Nebraska Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America to serve as a transitional leader while the two congregations determined which ministries they could do jointly while maintaining their own identities and worship services at their own locations.

Before Schwedhelm arrived, the congregations hadn’t shared a pastor before.

“We’ve tried so many new things while I’ve been here so this experiment as it started has grown into something brand new,” she said.

Schwedhelm was ordained in 2019.

That also was the year when historic flooding inundated areas of Dodge and Washington counties. Stranded in Kennard, Schwedhelm drove to the Millard airport and flew into Fremont, which due to impassable roads had become like an island.

Salem congregants saw a need among those forced to leave their homes and the church became a Red Cross shelter.

“It was amazing,” she said. “It was beautiful.”

Schwedhelm recalls when 138 people were in the fellowship hall. The church partnered with a Wymore congregation, which brought beds, clothing and other supplies, which congregants here distributed at the Inglewood fire hall to families who’d experienced loss during the flood.

Midland University mission teams that didn’t make it out of town for trips volunteered to help during the flood. Many shared their experiences during a March 22 night prayer service at St. Timothy.

“Several were overwhelmed at the volume of loss, but together they were able to turn this situation over to God and realize that through it all, we were able to be God’s hands and feet to one another,” Schwedhelm said.

In 2020, Schwedhelm was returning from Kansas City, Kansas, where her father had undergone a kidney transplant, when she learned Fremont had its first COVID-19 case and people from her congregation had been directly exposed.

Worship at St. Timothy’s was canceled and Salem’s service was broadcast over the radio that Sunday.

“Within the next seven days, we pivoted to a Facebook Live service in addition to the radio and created an online presence with bulletins and musicians and the adventure began,” Schwedhelm said. “I learned more about software and technology during the pandemic than at any point since I graduated from Midland in 1992.”

That summer, St. Timothy had outdoor services. The church set up its speaker system. People brought their own bread and wine for Holy Communion and sat in lawn chairs or in their cars with the windows rolled down.

“We found ways to be together and worship 6 feet apart,” Schwedhelm said.

The pandemic claimed millions of lives worldwide.

“We had some people, who we were sure we were going to lose who recovered, and it was a joyous celebration,” Schwedhelm said.

In 2021, Schwedhelm had a major surgery and was off work for eight weeks.

She returned to conduct multiple funerals within the next two weeks.

During her ministry at the two churches, Schwedhelm has presided over hundreds of funerals.

“Every one of them has brought me closer to God and connected me with families that I’ll never forget,” Schwedhelm said. “There has been nothing more precious to me than the time that I have been allowed to walk with families during their seasons of crisis and grief. It has been a blessing and a privilege to share with families the immense love of God at some of their most vulnerable and tender moments.”

Schwedhelm has seen the churches try new things during her tenure.

They’ve created a shared chancel choir that sings at both congregations twice a month.

St. Timothy’s has hosted AmeriCorps volunteers twice. During a two-month stay, the volunteers do work projects for agencies like Habitat for Humanity and Rebuilding Together.

When COVID hit, Salem turned its in-person food distribution ministry into a drive-thru pick up ministry and formed a partnership with the Food Bank of the Heartland to increase the amount of food it’s able to distribute.

Schwedhelm wasn’t looking for another position when approached last spring by the assistant to the ELCA bishop in South Dakota about serving a congregation there.

“When I had the opportunity to read the paperwork describing this community of faith, it jumped off the page at me,” she said. “Everything I read about them felt like home.”

The opportunity to serve the community is at the heart of who she is and where she feels called.

It’s a place where jeans and boots are the norm and conversations are more about crop production and how many acres will be needed for cow-calf pairs than anything else.

The church is in a community of 700 where everyone is known by name.

She had an enjoyable visit in the community in August, but figured she still had important work to do in Fremont. She still sensed God’s call to South Dakota and continued to pray and think.

Schwedhelm was preparing for the annual enrollment for ELCS benefits when faced with a monumental increase in health insurance premiums beyond the point where she could in good faith ask the two churches to bear the cost.

At the beginning of November, she and her husband, Alan, visited the Highmore church together.

“He saw the ministry I could do there and what we could do there together. He could see our future in that place,” she said. “I returned with a confidence that the Holy Spirit was calling me to serve there.”

On Nov. 20, the people of Our Savior Lutheran voted to call Schwedhelm as their pastor.

“The congregation in South Dakota has offered me an incredible schedule to allow our family to make a smooth transition,” she said.

For 1 and a half years, Schwedhelm will work eight days in South Dakota — from Sunday to Sunday — and then have five days off from Monday through Saturday that she can spend in Kennard.

The Schwedhelms, who married in 2013, have a blended family of eight children, three grandchildren and one on the way.

Shari had promised the girls that she wouldn’t ask them to leave the house they lived in with their late mother, Pam (who died in a January 2010 car accident), because of one of her ministry calls. They’d live there until they graduated from high school and moved out on their own accord.

“I intend to keep that promise,” Schwedhelm said.

After daughter, Kayla, and her boyfriend, Jacob, graduate from high school and leave for college, the Schwedhelms will decide what happens to their Kennard property and will make the permanent move to Highmore.

Schwedhelm knows there’s a clergy shortage, but points out the positive.

“They have a fantastic synod team to work with them,” she said of the local churches.

Schwedhelm is sad to leave the Fremont congregations she loves.

“Sometimes God calls us to do hard things,” she said. “These challenges help us to grow. We develop new strengths to do even more beautiful things through the process. I pray that is true not only for me, but also for the congregations I leave behind.”

She notes something else:

“I will miss the people here dearly,” Schwedhelm said. “We have many beautiful memories together.”