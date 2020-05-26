Pastors talk about how COVID-19 has changed outreach

Washburn sees churches continuing online ministry that began either before or during the pandemic.

“I think churches will continue to Livestream, which a lot of them were not doing,” Washburn said. “I think they’ll find lots of different ways to creatively get into people’s lives, whether it’s through the internet or through service projects that will enhance their ministry.”

The Rev. Jeremy Henderson, lead pastor of Fremont Nazarene Church, believes many churches will have a greater awareness of the need for an online presence.

“There will always be people returning to the physical location of the church, but there’s definitely going to be a shift of people who will find online options of worship and discipleship as something they will utilize,” Henderson said.

Churches will continue to offer both alternatives.

“It’s not going to be an ‘either/or’ situation anymore for churches,” Henderson said. “I think it’s going to be a ‘both/and’ situation.”

Henderson said he’s seen an increase in numbers of people viewing services provided via Facebook.

Before COVID-19, the services might have 50 to 100 views.