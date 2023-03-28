Andrew Nehls describes the new Pathfinder Chorus show as a “ring-a-ding.”

For those unfamiliar with the Frank Sinatra song “Ring-a-Ding-Ding,” the term means the event should prove exciting.

The public is invited to the show which starts at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The show will be staged in the Nell McPherson Theatre in Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Cost is $15 per ticket. Attendees are encouraged to order tickets online at pathfinderchorus.org. Tickets also will be available at the door.

Those who attend can hear popular tunes from the 1950s and 1960s during the show called, “The Rat Pack is Back.”

“These are timeless American classics that are recognizable by all generations,” said Nehls, the show chairman.

Entertainers from yesteryear, known as part of the Rat Pack, included well-known performers such as Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop. The performers appeared together in Las Vegas casinos and even made films.

In the Pathfinder show, audiences meet an old lounge singer, Frankie Fontaine, who’s passing the torch to the young, newcomer, Chad Newblood.

Fontaine is reflecting back on the old style songs he’s sung, while Newblood is learning from Fontaine how to bring the lounge-singing business to the next generation.

Songs include: “That’s Life,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Let’s Do It, Let’s Fall in Love,” “You Make Me Feel So Young,” “Almost Like Being in Love” and “I’ve Gotta Be Me.”

The songs offer a hopeful viewpoint.

For instance, Nehls points out the optimism of the song, “That’s Life.”

“You get up. You get down. You get tossed around, but you’re going to be back on top again,” he said summarizing the lyrics.

Nehls sees a comparison between these thoughts and the situation folks have faced in recent years.

“We’re glad to make it through the COVID situation and glad to be back out and singing for people – so it’s time to be back on top again,” Nehls said.

The Pathfinder also has a featured quartet, “Fleet Street,” which will perform, as will other area quartets. “Fleet Street” is a Central States District Champion for the Barbershop Harmony Society.

Nehls said The Pathfinder Chorus has approximately 40 members. These individuals combined with the quartets should bring the number of performers up to about 50.

Performers range in age from those in high school to retired senior citizens.

Event proceeds will be used to bring in coaches who help members improve their singing abilities. Coaches help the group provide better performances. They assist with choreography and help members learn the barbershop style of singing better.

The chorus, which has existed for more than 50 years, has won numerous awards and honors throughout its history. The chorus has been a finalist for 11 times in international competition for the Barbershop Harmony Society.

In 2010, it was the Central States District Champion. It is a nine-times District Chorus AAA Champion.

Last year, it was named the 2022 District Chorus AA Champion.

Nehls hopes people attend the show, which will feature energetic, upbeat songs.

“This is going to be a real ring-a-ding,” he said. “It’s going to be really, really exciting.”