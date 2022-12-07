Pathfinder Chorus plans Christmas concert on Saturday

Celebrating five decades of making music, the Pathfinder Chorus will present its annual Christmas concert this weekend.

The public is invited to the show, which starts at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. As in the past, it will take place in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont. Admission is free. A freewill donation will be accepted for the men’s barbershop-style a cappella group.

Approximately 35 men, ranging in age from 17 to their 80s, will perform, said Lee Cavner, president.

Cavner said the show, which features 14 songs by the chorus, will last from an hour to an hour and a half.

Songs the group plans to sing include: “The First Noel,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “Silent Night” and “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Back again is a song the group sang last year for the first time, called “Joseph’s Lullaby.”

“We have a brand new song this year called, ‘The Man with the Bag,” Cavner said. “It’s about Santa Claus coming to town.”

Other songs include: “Believe” from the “Polar Express” movie, “The Secret of Christmas,” “Auld Lang Syne” and a more up-to-date version of “Jingle Bell Rock.”

The show also will feature a time when the audience can sing Christmas carols along with the chorus.

Cavner noted a change regarding the freewill offering.

“This year, we’re making one slight change to our normal freewill offering due to the fact of the pandemic and we’re also 50 years old this year,” Cavner said. “We have survived through the pandemic, but we have also – like everybody else – lost a lot of external revenue and gains we had.

“So we’re using the Christmas concert series this year to ask people to please donate to help us keep our organization going.”

Cavner said the group won’t sing in Omaha this year.

However, the chorus will sing at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Oakland City Auditorium, 401 N. Oakland Ave. Cost is $15 per person and $25 for a family. Proceeds will be used to help the chorus.

Cavner encourages the public to attend performances.

“It helps everybody forget everything else that’s going on and get into the spirit of Christmas,” he said.

Cavner said the Christmas concert is the group’s favorite event.

“When you’re a member and you’re singing on the risers and you see the audience engulf themselves into what you’re singing, you feel the total joy of the song,” Cavner said. “That’s the part that makes it the most enjoyable for us.”

Other information can be found on the group’s website: pathfinderchorus.org