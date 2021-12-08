Pathfinder Chorus plans Dec. 18 concert

Aaron Smith is looking forward to the Pathfinder Chorus Christmas concert on Dec. 18.

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the men’s a cappella group will present a holiday event.

“It’s exciting to get up in front of people again,” said Smith, immediate past president.

The public is invited to the concert which starts at 2 p.m. in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont.

Admission is free. A freewill donation will be accepted for the Salvation Army in Fremont.

The theme of the show is the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year!” The show will feature a variety of secular and sacred songs.

Songs include: “Silent Night,” “Away in a Manger,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel (Veni Veni)” and “Auld Lang Syne.”

The show includes the popular “Mary Did You Know” and a new song, “Joseph’s Lullaby.”

It will feature “God Bless Us Everyone,” (from Disney’s ‘A Christmas Carol’) arranged by member Paul Hegstrom a few years ago.

Last year, the chorus had neither a spring nor Christmas show due to the pandemic.

Members did present a concert of patriotic and inspirational music in June at Fremont’s May Museum.

Now, the group is ready to share its style of barbershop harmony music for Christmas, while supporting a worthy cause.

Smith believes people will enjoy the show.

“It’s a good start to the holidays,” he said. “It’s almost like you’re calibrating your mood leading up to Christmas. It gets you in the proper mindset, the right spirit.”

Smith notes the coordination that goes into singing each piece.

“When you’re talking about barbershop singing, you have the four parts,” he said. “Each of those is reliant upon the other. If one is out, the whole chord is out.”

Yet this is where the beauty of four-part harmony can come into play.

“It’s hitting those chords just right to where it makes that special sound and when the audience hears it, it’s kind of that ‘aww moment,’” he said.

Singers enjoy seeing the looks on audience member faces.

“Getting that reception back from the audience — that you’re doing something they enjoy — is the satisfying part of it,” he said.

Approximately 35 to 40 men are expected to sing.

“We’re always available for people to join,” Smith added. “Doing performances and allowing people to hear us and experience what we do — there’s no better recruiting opportunity than having somebody hear you.”

The Pathfinder Chorus practices at 7 p.m. Mondays at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

More information is available at www.pathfinderchorus.org or by emailing: info@pathfinderchorus.org.

The chorus also will perform its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1821 N. 90th St., in Omaha. This concert is limited to 300 seats. Although this concert is free as well, it requires a ticket for entry. For tickets and other information, visit the website.

