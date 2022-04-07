Pathfinder Chorus plans shows

This weekend, The Pathfinder Chorus will take audiences down a musical memory lane.

The award-winning men’s a cappella chorus is bringing its barbershop-style singing to the stage with “A Night at the Movies.”

Show times are 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Nell McPherson Theatre at Fremont High School, 1705 N. Lincoln Ave.

Cost is $20 per ticket. Tickets will be sold at the show, but also may be purchased in advance at pathfinderchorus.org or by calling Lee Cavner at 402-720-8253 or Jim Lindgren at 402-720-4805. All seats are general admission.

Aaron Smith, immediate past president, said approximately 35 singers will perform songs from the 1920s all the way to 2020.

A member will introduce each song, which will be followed by a movie trailer before the chorus sings the song.

Songs range from “Blue Skies” from the 1927 movie, “The Jazz Singer” to “Tonight” from the 1961 and 2020 (remake) film “West Side Story.”

A few of the several songs include:

“(Somewhere) Over the Rainbow” (1939 “Wizard of Oz.”)

“As Time Goes By” (1942 “Casablanca” and 1993 “Sleepless in Seattle.”)

“Make ’Em Laugh” (1952 “Singing In The Rain.”)

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (1994 and 2019 “The Lion King.”)

“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” (1995, 1999, 2010, 2019) “Toy Story.”)

Young people also will be part of the show.

Jacob Ritter, a former Pathfinder chorus director and current vocal music instructor for Columbus Public Schools, will bring about 40 students in three singing groups, to perform during the event.

Smith appreciates having younger singers take part in the show.

“It’s a great way to help promote the barbershop style of singing with the younger generation,” Smith said. “A cappella, in general over the last five to 10 years, is becoming a lot more popular with the younger generation.”

Singing with the chorus gives the students another opportunity to perform for a different audience, he said.

Proceeds from the event will be used for new music, coaching fees and general operating expenses for the chorus.

This year, the chorus will go to the Barbershop Harmony Society’s international convention in July in Charlotte, North Carolina.

During performances on Saturday, the chorus will sing a couple of its songs that members plan to sing for the competition.

This is The Pathfinder Chorus’s first spring show since 2018. The 2019 show was canceled due to flooding and the 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chorus staged its Christmas show in 2021 and has had a couple smaller performances.

Chorus members are looking forward to the show and Smith encourages the public to attend.

“We haven’t been able to perform for people for a while so we hope that they can visit and join us again,” Smith said. “We appreciate the support that helps sustain us throughout the year, but we also do it for the enjoyment for the general population as well.”

