Pathfinder Chorus presents Christmas concert

As the soft sounds of “Joseph’s Lullaby” floated across St. Patrick’s sanctuary, you could close your eyes and almost imagine a humble father in a stable.

And the baby he cradled in his arms some 2,000 years ago.

On Saturday afternoon, the Pathfinder Chorus sang that tender song along with several other Christmas selections as part of its annual concert, proceeds of which benefit the Salvation Army in Fremont.

The entire center section of the large sanctuary was filled with concert-goers, while others sat in pews on the sides.

Two years had passed since the last concert in 2019. A concert didn’t take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic also slightly affected this year’s event with freewill donations collected in offering baskets at the exits instead of having them passed from person to person in the pews like at previous concerts.

Lt. Amber Morin of the Salvation Army shared the need she sees in the area and how this nonprofit agency has been able to help.

“When I see the Christmas decorations, when the weather starts getting colder, I think about the meal that I’m going to have on Christmas and I can’t help but think of those who are less fortunate,” Morin said.

Some people might not know where their next meal is coming from, while others may need a winter coat. Some might not know how they’re going to provide toys for their children for Christmas.

“That’s where the Salvation Army comes in,” Morin said. “This year, we were able to provide gifts for 400 children in need in Dodge and Burt counties. We were able to make sure they have a toy under the Christmas tree this year. We also gave out over 300 Christmas meals to those in need.”

Morin expressed her thanks for the donations.

Those who attended 2021 concert called, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” were able to hear event favorites. Some included: “Silent Night,” “What Child is This?” “Mary Did You Know?” “The Christmas Song” and “Auld Lang Syne.”

Greg Johnson of Fremont, music vice president, shared his enthusiasm about the concert and the guests.

“We hope they caught the reason for the season, because there’s great Christmas music that speaks from both the secular and the sacred — looking at Christmas,” he said.

“Joseph’s Lullaby” was a new song this year.

Like others, Johnson can imagine the carpenter, Joseph, cradling baby Jesus in his arms after the infant’s birth.

He imagines the enormity of Joseph’s assignment as father.

“There’s so much pressure on mere mortals to raise their kids, yet you’ve already been through having an angel tell you that this is going to be your job — to raise the Son of God,” Johnson said. “The feeling of inadequacy would be paramount.”

The song doesn’t speak of that.

Instead, it paints a loving picture of a father telling the baby that while he’ll soon save the world — on this night — he just needs to rest his head and sleep.

After the concert, the chorus received a standing ovation with guests still clapping after the last singer to leave the risers had stepped into the center aisle.

The chorus has celebrated Christmas with the community for more than 30 years. No admission is charged, but a freewill offering is taken. The event has taken place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for several years.

Founded in 1972, the men’s a cappella chorus has competed internationally and is one of the top-ranked men’s barbershop choruses in the world.

And on Saturday afternoon, the chorus provided guests with an opportunity not only to help a local nonprofit, but to pause and imagine some tender moments between a father and a little baby.

