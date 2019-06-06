The Pathfinder Chorus Spring Show was postponed due to mid-March flooding.
But it wasn’t sunk.
On Saturday, area residents have two opportunities to see the men’s a cappella chorus.
Shows are planned at 2 and 7:30 p.m. in the Nell McPherson Theatre at Fremont High School. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at Pathfinderchorus.org or at the door.
All tickets that already have been purchased will be honored on this new date with no changes necessary.
Ticket holders for the Friday night performance are asked to contact the chorus for reassignment to one of the Saturday performances or for a refund. Please contact Ken Von Seggern, ticketing manager, at 402-677-3426.
The Palladium Brass Quintet will be the special guest for the shows.
“We thought we would try something different to draw patrons across the artistic aisle,” said Steve Slykhuis, chorus president.
The theme of the show is “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Station.”
Those who attend will hear and see a performance by a men’s a capella singing group that is an eight-time finalist in the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Contest.
During the shows, the Pathfinder Chorus will sing familiar songs such as “Africa” by the band Toto and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King movie.
The chorus, which again has qualified for international competition, will debut its contest set at the performances. The set consists of two numbers by songwriter Stephen Foster (1826-1864), known as the father of American music.
These songs are “Hard Times Come Again No More” and also “Gentle Annie” — an arrangement of which was made exclusively for the chorus by former Pathfinder member Adam Reimnitz.
“It’s literally a world premiere of that particular arrangement of music,” Slykhuis said.
Approximately 65 singers from high school age to men in their 80s are expected to sing during the show.
Pathfinder shows feature a theme and this year is no different.
The premise of the group’s spring show involves radio station personnel who have enlisted a focus group to compare music throughout the years. Their objective is to determine what style of music the station should play now.
Thus, the chorus will sing songs from the 1940s to today.
The spring show is the chorus’ main fundraiser of the year. Proceeds help pay for music, coaching, tuxedos and rehearsal space rental.
“People don’t realize every sheet of music we have for all our members, we have to pay royalties on,” Slykhuis said. “Every time we download a learning track or a piece of music, we pay the creator a royalty — so that can be a significant expense.”
Slykhuis said this year’s Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Chorus Competition will be in Salt Lake City during the July Fourth weekend.
“We all pay our own way to that, but this (show proceeds) helps pay for the music and the coaching that gets us there,” Slykhuis said.
Members look forward to the events and Slykhuis noted that some high school-age singers have joined the chorus.
“We’ve added seven young men under (age) 25 to the chorus in the last four months, including three high schoolers,” Slykhuis said. “It’s very exciting.”
Slykhuis said younger men can benefit from being in the group.
“Young men get to see male role models from all professions and ages who continue to love to sing and that helps show them the value of singing throughout life and the joy it brings,” he said.
Slykhuis encourages the public to attend the show.
“They should come to this concert to have fun,” Slykhuis said. “You’re going to hear great music, laugh at some stupendously bad jokes and see a world class quartet.”