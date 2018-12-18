Steve Slykhuis knows area residents benefit from a local concert.
Each year, The Pathfinder Chorus presents a Christmas program that raises about $5,000 for The Salvation Army in Fremont.
This year, the chorus is presenting its concert a little later in the season.
But Slykhuis, the show’s master of ceremonies, hopes the later date will allow area residents to bring visiting family and friends, who might not otherwise have been able to attend the program.
The public is invited to the group’s show called, “Our Christmas Blessing to You.” The free concert starts at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont.
A freewill offering will be accepted for the Salvation Army, which helps area residents in a host of ways, including food boxes and a Summer Lunch Program.
The first part of the Pathfinder show will include more secular songs such as: “Happy Holidays” and “Sleigh Ride.” The chorus is bringing back a crowd favorite, “Little St. Nick,” a song made popular by the Beach Boys.
During the freewill offering and intermission, two quartets will perform and an audience sing-along of Christmas favorites is planned.
“We will be speaking with our charity partners on how your giving impacts lives in our area,” Slykhuis added.
Last year, Capt. Stephen Hansen told the audience how the Salvation Army helps many families throughout the year with rent, utilities and food.
He also talked about how the Salvation Army helps families learn to budget their money.
Hansen cited a situation where a single mom came to the Salvation Army because she was no longer able to work and was struggling to find ways to pay all of her bills.
“We helped her to find resources, not just from us but from other agencies, and to continue to find ways to cut things that weren’t necessary in their lives,” Hansen said.
The Salvation Army brought the woman and her children into its church.
“They started attending and were integrated into our body and that’s just one story. There are so many people who we’re working with,” Hansen said.
Slykhuis said the second half of Christmas concert will be focused on the true reason for the season with classics including: “Mary Had a Baby,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “Silent Night” and “Away in a Manger.”
The finale will be the song, “God Bless Us Everyone,” arranged by Paul Hegstrom and from Disney’s “A Christmas Carol.”
“It’s an incredible arrangement, a show stopper that will put everyone in the proper Christmas spirit,” Slykhuis said.
The chorus will have a trio of directors this year: David Pinkall, Greg Johnson and Andrew Barber.
A little humor will be added to the holiday fun.
“There will be the usual bad Santa jokes and puns along with what we hope is an uplifting message of the season,” Slykhuis said.
The Christmas concert has taken place for more than 20 years.
Between 800 and 900 people typically attend.
Slykhuis believes the event is meaningful to attendees.
“I have had members of the audience mention to us that they’d been going through a particularly difficult time in their life and while we were having so much fun singing, the music and the message touched something in them that made them smile for the first time and gave them the ability to enjoy the holiday season and look past their sadness and fear — and that really speaks to the power of the music and the true message of the Christmas season,” Slykhuis said.
This is the Arlington man’s favorite concert of the year.
“It puts everyone in such a mood to celebrate the fun and silly parts of Christmas, but to also recognize the great gift of the birth of Jesus and the reason we celebrate Christmas,” he said.
Besides the Fremont concert, the chorus will present its Christmas show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Andrew’s Methodist Church, 15050 W. Maple St., Omaha. Proceeds from that event will benefit the Goodfellows charity.
The Pathfinder Chorus also plans to perform at the Cocoa and Carols event which starts at 6 p.m. for treats and 7 p.m. for a musical program on Wednesday at First Lutheran Church, 3200 Military Ave. Admission to that event is free with a freewill donation being accepted for The Banquet, which provides a no-cost community meal on Thursday nights at that church.
In 2019, The Pathfinder Chorus will present its spring show on March 22 and 23 at Fremont High School.
“That is our main fundraiser for the year,” he said.
Proceeds from that event are used to pay for coaches, music, tuxedos and help members get to district and international competitions.
The group is an a cappella barbershop chorus consisting of men from a 20,000-square-mile area.
Again this year, the chorus qualified for international barbershop society competition and will compete during the July Fourth weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
“We encourage any men who hear us on the 22nd to come by First Lutheran Church any Monday night from 7 to 10 to join us in this fun and crazy hobby of barbershop (singing),” Slykhuis said.
More information can be found at https://pathfinderchorus.org