Pathfinder Chorus to sing at May Museum

The singers are looking forward to the show.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pinkall said the chorus had to cancel its Christmas show two years ago due to snow. The 2019 spring show was postponed until summer due to flooding.

Last year, the chorus had neither a spring nor Christmas show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our guys are really eager to get to sing,” Pinkall said.

Chorus members practiced outside during the summer of 2020. They had Zoom rehearsals when the weather was hot. They later practiced wearing masks and social distancing.

They’ve had regular rehearsals during the last three or four weeks.

Pinkall anticipates approximately 45 men will participate in the show at the museum.

“That’s quite a bit less than where we were pre-pandemic, but that’s what happens when you have a pandemic. You lose people and we have a lot of guys who are just trickling back now. It’s so fun to see people again, our friends, our singing brothers,” Pinkall said.

Pinkall said the weather is expected to be good on the evening of the performance.

He hopes area residents will attend.