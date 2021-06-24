Pathfinder Chorus to sing at May Museum

After three canceled shows, Pathfinder Chorus members are eager to sing again.
So the men’s barbershop chorus is planning a free performance starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27, on the porch of the Louis E. May Museum, 1643 N. Nye Ave., in Fremont.
The public is invited. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets and come hear the men’s a cappella group. The show is family friendly and designed for people of all ages. No concessions will be sold.
A freewill donation may be accepted.
The name of the show is “Back in Business.”
“We look at this as a celebration of being able to sing and people being able to listen to us again,” said Dave Pinkall, associate director.
The upbeat concert will feature songs of inspiration and patriotism, along with other Pathfinder favorites.
Pinkall said the show will include an armed forces medley with songs from all branches of the military and also the popular “You Raise Me Up.”
Two songs new to the Pathfinder show are: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” from Disney’s “The Lion King” movie and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story.”
Performing along with the chorus will be two quartets, Hashtag Harmony and Maximum Ring, which formed during the pandemic.
The singers are looking forward to the show.
Pinkall said the chorus had to cancel its Christmas show two years ago due to snow. The 2019 spring show was postponed until summer due to flooding.
Last year, the chorus had neither a spring nor Christmas show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our guys are really eager to get to sing,” Pinkall said.
Chorus members practiced outside during the summer of 2020. They had Zoom rehearsals when the weather was hot. They later practiced wearing masks and social distancing.
They’ve had regular rehearsals during the last three or four weeks.
Pinkall anticipates approximately 45 men will participate in the show at the museum.
“That’s quite a bit less than where we were pre-pandemic, but that’s what happens when you have a pandemic. You lose people and we have a lot of guys who are just trickling back now. It’s so fun to see people again, our friends, our singing brothers,” Pinkall said.
Pinkall said the weather is expected to be good on the evening of the performance.
He hopes area residents will attend.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to get back to normalcy,” he said. “We want to do this not only for ourselves, but for the community to be able to get out and enjoy a live performance outdoors in a safe environment.”
The Pathfinder Chorus is the reigning Nebraska champion barbershop chorus, and has placed in the top 10 at international chorus competition. It is comprised of men of all ages from around the Fremont area.