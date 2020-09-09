 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pathfinder Place postpones drive-thru concert
View Comments

Pathfinder Place postpones drive-thru concert

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

The drive-thru concert scheduled for today, Sept. 9, at the Pathfinder Place has been postponed.

It has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 16.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News