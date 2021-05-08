Patty Richards thankful for patients, staff as nurse at Nye Legacy

"I really enjoy the education portion of it, trying to educate patients and their families in the disease process and cares provided and how to keep people comfortable," she said. "I just truly enjoy taking care of people."

Richards was one of the first nurses to open up Nye Legacy's COVID-19 unit during the onset of the pandemic last year.

"We did for almost that whole 11 months, it was N95s and face shields and gowns and gloves and everything nonstop," she said. "And we were just seeing people that were really, really sick that came into our COVID unit."

Witnessing the pandemic's effects on her staff first-hand, Richards said it's caused much stress and exhaustion in the healthcare field.

"It's just worn on people, just knowing that you could be the next one to get it, or if you had it and were a carrier and weren't having any symptoms, God forbid you gave it to somebody," she said. "Its just that constant stress of that, it's pretty daunting."

Although the job requires dealing with a multitude of personalities from patients, Richards said she's always grateful for the appreciation shown by them.