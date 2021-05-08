Patty Richards thankful for patients, staff as nurse at Nye Legacy

When it comes to being a nurse, Patty Richards said it's all about finding a good balance between work and life.
"That is unfortunately something that most nurses aren't very good at," she said. "So we definitely all need to try and help each other find that balance, be there to support each other and be supportive of your coworkers."
For the last four years, Richards has worked as a daytime charge nurse at Nye Legacy in Fremont. Born and raised in Omaha, she attended university at the College of Saint Mary.
"From a little kid, I always wanted to be a nurse because I loved taking care of people," she said. "But real life hit, and I took the scenic route to being a nurse and went back to school after my kids were born."
After graduation, Richards worked as a tech in the intensive care unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center before transitioning into the unit.
Upon working in the UCU, Richards said she learned she was not an adrenaline junky, as the work there was fast-paced.
"It's pretty intense, and toward the end of my time there, I found myself taking more of the patients that probably weren't going to make it out of the ICU and were probably closer to the end of their lives," she said. "Which then that transitioned me into being a hospice nurse."
Richards said while working in hospice, she helped her patients make sure they had everything they needed up until the very end.
"If there was something special they wanted to do at the end of their life, we always tried to facilitate that, whatever it might be," she said. "And being able to walk that path with their family and the patient, I truly loved that part of it."
In the summer of 2017, Richards decided to take a position as a nurse at Nye Legacy at the recommendation of several friends who worked there.
"This was a perfect fit for me," she said. "I'm kind of in the middle between the hospital and long-term care, because I work in the acute rehab portion, and so it just seemed to be a good fit and a starting point in my life."
At Nye, Richard oversees certified nursing assistants and medication aides and conducts full cares on patients, including taking care of their wounds and making sure they feel comfortable.
"On a daily basis, I'm making sure that everything is status quo for them while they're here," she said. "And we're starting to get them to the point where they're going to be able to go back home, working with the physical therapists and everything to get these patients back on their feet."
In her position, Richards said she gets to be a mentor as she orientates new staff and nursing students, as well as educates her patients.
"I really enjoy the education portion of it, trying to educate patients and their families in the disease process and cares provided and how to keep people comfortable," she said. "I just truly enjoy taking care of people."
Richards was one of the first nurses to open up Nye Legacy's COVID-19 unit during the onset of the pandemic last year.
"We did for almost that whole 11 months, it was N95s and face shields and gowns and gloves and everything nonstop," she said. "And we were just seeing people that were really, really sick that came into our COVID unit."
Witnessing the pandemic's effects on her staff first-hand, Richards said it's caused much stress and exhaustion in the healthcare field.
"It's just worn on people, just knowing that you could be the next one to get it, or if you had it and were a carrier and weren't having any symptoms, God forbid you gave it to somebody," she said. "Its just that constant stress of that, it's pretty daunting."
Although the job requires dealing with a multitude of personalities from patients, Richards said she's always grateful for the appreciation shown by them.
"If you're good at what you do, you can kind of read your people and know kind of what that person is going to require to get them to the point where they can make it back out of here or get better if they were in the hospital," she said.
More than anything, Richards said she can't imagine doing anything else.
"You can see the heart that people have in the nursing profession. You can just see it in the way that they interact with their patients or their families or with each other," she said. "It takes special people to do what we do."