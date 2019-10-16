The Paul Haar Saxophone Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St.
Tickets are $20 each. For tickets visit fremontoperahouse.org or stop by Sampter’s store, 517 N. Main St., in downtown Fremont or call 402-720-2332. Tickets also are available at the door.
You have free articles remaining.
Haar, a Fremont native, and his protégées will play a variety of music. Haar is the associate professor of saxophone and director of jazz studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He has performed with a host of renowned jazz musicians, including Grammy nominated Toshiko Akiyoshi and has backed such personalities as Lou Rawls, Tony Bennett, Gladys Knight and the Temptations.