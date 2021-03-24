Paul Vaughan chosen to replace Glass as county attorney

Vaughan said he was excited to work with law enforcement, the public and courts in his new role and that his first priority would be getting the office organized and hiring an attorney to fill his previous role.

"We kind of experienced a slowdown during the pandemic, and now things are starting back up as far as the court goes," he said. "So I look forward to getting the office back up to full staff."

At its meeting, the board also approved grant applications for community-based juvenile services aid to submit to the Nebraska Crime Commission.

Although Juvenile Diversion Director Meggie Studt was not present, Missel said he had the opportunity to speak with her about the applications.

"These applications allow the county to be reimbursed for juvenile services, and it's been a great program," he said. "I think Sara would agree that it’s certainly one we want to continue."

The board also approved an interlocal agreement with the Nickerson Rural Fire District for cost sharing of emergency radio system communications.

"As you may recall, we have signed many of these agreements with the townships throughout the county," Missel said. "And this is one we thought had been done, but [County Clerk Fred Mytty] discovered it hadn't."