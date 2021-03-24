Paul Vaughan chosen to replace Glass as county attorney

Paul Vaughan was approved by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors to serve the remainder of Oliver Glass' term as county attorney Wednesday.
"I appreciate the board's selection and vote of confidence in me," Vaughan told the Fremont Tribune. "I look forward to helping the office get back on its normal course and restoring public confidence in the cases that the office handles."
Vaughan, who previously served as county attorney for 10 years and is a current deputy county attorney, will assume the position on April 1. His appointment was unanimously approved by the county board at its meeting.
Three candidates applied for the position, including Pam Hopkins and Christian Mirch. A committee consisting of Supervisors Bob Bendig, Lon Strand and Dan Weddle was formed at the board's last meeting to make a recommendation.
"The committee met last week and again briefly this morning and looked through the resumes quite a bit and spent some time with that, and we are bringing forth Paul Vaughan to fill out the term of Oliver Glass," Strand said.
Chairman Bob Missel thanked the committee for taking the time to review the applications and bring a recommendation, as well as the other candidates for the position.
"I think with Paul Vaughan, you have the benefit of somebody who has served on both sides of the bench," he said. "He has a pretty extensive career in legal matters relating to what the county attorney's office has to deal with."
Vaughan's experience with the county dates back almost 40 years ago when he joined as a deputy attorney in 1982. In 1991, he started work as a private practice attorney in Fremont.
Vaughan's last role as county attorney started in 2001. In 2011, he was appointed by former Gov. Dave Heineman to serve as a judge in the Sixth District Court in Dawson and Dixon counties.
Although his term as a judge expired in 2020 and he briefly retired, Vaughan returned to the Dodge County once again as a deputy attorney.
"We were lucky enough that he decided to come back here," Missel said. "I'm thankful for his willingness to step in at this time."
The county attorney position was previously held by Glass, who was appointed to finish Vaughan's term in 2011. He was subsequently reelected in 2014 and 2018.
Glass was arrested on March 23, 2020, for driving under the influence and was sentenced to 15 months of probation on Aug. 17, 2020. He also faced controversy for harassment allegations from Fremont man Nathan Schany in May 2020.
On Jan. 28, Glass was arrested again for a DUI while trying to pick up his children from his estranged wife. On Feb. 10, Glass announced he would resign at the end of the month.
Deputy County Attorney Sara Sopinski took over Glass' duties following his announcement and will continue until Vaughan's term begins next month. Missel thanked her for her work at the board meeting.
Vaughan said he was excited to work with law enforcement, the public and courts in his new role and that his first priority would be getting the office organized and hiring an attorney to fill his previous role.
"We kind of experienced a slowdown during the pandemic, and now things are starting back up as far as the court goes," he said. "So I look forward to getting the office back up to full staff."
At its meeting, the board also approved grant applications for community-based juvenile services aid to submit to the Nebraska Crime Commission.
Although Juvenile Diversion Director Meggie Studt was not present, Missel said he had the opportunity to speak with her about the applications.
"These applications allow the county to be reimbursed for juvenile services, and it's been a great program," he said. "I think Sara would agree that it’s certainly one we want to continue."
The board also approved an interlocal agreement with the Nickerson Rural Fire District for cost sharing of emergency radio system communications.
"As you may recall, we have signed many of these agreements with the townships throughout the county," Missel said. "And this is one we thought had been done, but [County Clerk Fred Mytty] discovered it hadn't."
Mytty said the district was prepared to take $47,000 worth of equipment after the agreement was approved.
The board also received a formal notice of noncompliance with minimum jail standards from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.
The notice stemmed from a Sept. 9, 2020, on-site evaluation and was reviewed at the Jail Standards Board's meeting on Jan. 22.
Missel said the notice stemmed from the admission and release form and that the board should discuss it further with Sheriff Steve Hespen. Strand said the issue was an easy fix, while Supervisor Greg Beam called it a small infraction.
Prior to the meeting, the board also held a moment of silence for former Supervisor Loell Strand, who passed away Friday. Strand served on the board for 17 years.
Additionally, the board approved around $293,109.54 in financial claims, including around $121,000 to the Saunders County Department of Corrections.
"That's the shortest slate of large claims I've seen in a long time," Missel said. "Nothing that says 'flood' on it."