The City of Fremont and Sawyer Construction will begin the 2018 Pavement Rehab Project on Monday.
This annual project consists of selected areas throughout the City of Fremont that are in need of pavement rehabilitation.
The targeted areas include: Hancock Street, 19th Street to 20th Street; 16th Street Round-About, Johnson Road and Diers Parkway; Milton Road, north of 23rd Street between Tractor Supply and Walmart; Austin Lane and Irene Street intersection.
The majority of construction will be done during the daytime. Temporary traffic disruptions may occur.