Micky Jacobs with the Nebraska Department of Transportation has provided an update on the U.S. Highway 30 paving project from North Bend to Fremont.

Jacobs said as early as next week, June 26, the contractor, Cedar Valley Paving, will begin paving the eastbound lanes on the project.

Since this work will now be within view of traffic from the new Highway 30 alignment, Jacobs reminds drivers to be cautious when travelling through the project.

This work will bring with it an increase in the amount of construction traffic, including concrete trucks, which will be making frequent stops and turns, throughout the project.

Also, as this work progresses, it will become necessary to close abutting county roads to allow for the work to continue through these locations.

“It is our intent that this work cause a minimal amount of inconvenience, however some disruptions will be unavoidable,” Jacobs said. “Your continued cooperation and patience will allow us to keep moving forward with this work.”

Notices will be sent out to advise of changes to county road statuses.