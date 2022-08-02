Paving project forces closure of intersection

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced that as work continues to progress on the North Bend to Fremont paving project, the contractor has closed County Road 19 (between County Roads S and T).
This closure is necessary to allow for the placement of concrete pavement through this intersection. It is anticipated this closure will be in place for one month.
This work is weather dependent and the end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
