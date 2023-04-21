Cookie Henry has taken part in the Peace Lutheran Benevolent Bocce Ball League since its inception eight years ago.

Back then, league founder Rod Welander asked Henry and her husband, Jim, if they’d participate in the league designed to raise funds for charity while encouraging fellowship.

“I’ve been playing since the beginning even during COVID, when we were able to play,” said Henry, who lives in Fremont.

The outdoor league didn’t play in the spring of 2020, but did in the fall.

“We had to wear masks and had hand sanitizer out there,” she said.

The public will have another opportunity to play when the league begins its spring session on May 2. An organizational meeting will start at 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 N. County Road 26, about a mile east of Walmart off U. S. Highway 30.

Games, which last an hour, start at 6 p.m. on consecutive Tuesday nights. League games are played for seven weeks, which includes six weeks of competition. A league tournament and potluck meal takes place the seventh week.

Tournament standings will be determined at that time and the top three teams will be able to choose a charitable organization in Fremont that will receive funds generated by the league.

More than $12,500 has been raised for local charities since the league began.

Organizations benefiting from league play have included: The Bridge; FPS Sensory Garden; Fur Ever Home, Inc.; Dodge County Humane Society; Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity; K-9 Comfort Dogs, Matt Hartman Scholarship Fund; Rebuilding Together, Platte Valley East; Royal Family Kids Camp; Salvation Army and Wishing Wheels.

“It’s an easy way to give back to the community,” said Mike Aerni, current league director.

The cost is $30 per team for the season and $1 a week per player.

Teams can consist of two to eight individuals. Players can range in age from 10 on up.

“It’s such an enjoyable time,” Aerni said. “It creates a genuine camaraderie among all participants.”

The league has between 14 and 16 teams for this spring and some of them may need additional players.

An even number of teams are needed for each team to play every week.

Aerni said it would be great if new people want to form new teams.

“We will also make every effort to place new members on current teams, should that be the case,” Aerni said.

Henry enjoys the bocce ball league for various reasons.

“I’m not athletic, but it’s something fun,” she said. “Sometimes, the ball bounces in the right direction and, at other times, it doesn’t.”

Henry said she’s met new people from the Fremont and surrounding areas through the league.

Her team is called, “Ohana,” which means “family” in Hawaiian.

“The first two years, we were pretty good,” Henry said, noting that the group donated its winnings to the Katie the Comfort Dog ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Henry said her team basically has had the same players since its beginning. After her husband died in December 2019, a friend’s brother joined the team.

The local woman appreciates the fellowship that the league offers.

“Most of the people, we play for fun,” she said.

Henry also noted the age range of those allowed to participate.

“We had a lady a few years ago, who was in her 90s, that was still playing,” Henry said. “There’s no age limit. That’s what is so great. You don’t have to be athletic. Anybody who wants to have a good time in the fresh air – it’s just fun.”

Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome.

The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set. The game is known for being easy to learn to play.

Those with questions are asked to please contact Mike Aerni at 402-720-8863.