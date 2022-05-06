Peace Lutheran Church observes National Day of Prayer

Peg Pribnow understands how vital prayer is to a community.

Members of Peace Lutheran Church meet each month for a time of prayer.

A year ago, some members suggested opening the church for the 2022 National Day of Prayer.

That’s what happened on Thursday.

A small group of people gathered midday to pray for families, the military, the media and other groups as they participated in the national observance. A second time of prayer was planned for early that evening.

“Prayer is important and we want to encourage people in prayer. God hears every heart,” Pribnow said.

As a spiritual education committee member, Pribnow believes people can gain encouragement and strength by attending events like the National Day of Prayer.

“We hope it’s encouraging to share prayer with others – realizing that we don’t have to speak out loud for God to hear us,” Pribnow said. “He’s tuned to our minds and our hearts as well.”

During the event, member Anita Bowman led the call to prayer for families, reading from a prepared statement.

“The family is the first place we learn about God and create expectations for how to form relationships,” Bowman said. “Healthy families provide a strong foundation for children to grow into mature adults and model the love of Christ by sacrificially serving one another.”

When that foundation is shaken through tragedy, trauma or broken trust, the foundation for life is broken, too.

A divorce, work/life imbalance and lack of loving support can profoundly shape the rest of a person’s life, she said.

Attendees prayed that God would help parents train their children in the Lord’s word and in prayer. They prayed widows and orphans would know God’s everlasting love and presence.

Dodge County Veterans Service Officer Mark Schneck prayed for the armed services.

In his call to prayer, Schneck told how God led the Israelites through battles into the Promised Land. In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul used military terms to help believers understand spiritual truths.

Paul used physical armor to describe spiritual armor and he talked about the spiritual battle Christians fight against the powers of darkness.

Regarding today’s military, Schneck said the armed services can provide a sense of structure and purpose, along with career opportunities.

“However, job stress and the unique culture of the military can also foster an environment that increases the likelihood of substance abuse and can place strain on marriage and family life,” he said.

Schneck said members of the military often are “exposed to dangerous and violent situations, having a higher rate of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, divorce, homelessness and other life-altering challenges.”

Attendees prayed the words of Proverbs 24:6 as they asked God to help military leaders understand the importance of wise guidance and that “in an abundance of counselors there is victory.”

Gloria Andreasen, member, led prayer for the media, arts and entertainment, also in a prepared statement.

Andreasen said God demonstrated the ultimate creativity when he created the heavens and the earth and all that’s within them.

God poured creative talents into people.

Those who create TV shows, report news and perform in shows need the Lord’s guidance in using their gifts to glorify him.

Andreasen said thousands of Christians, who work in arts and entertainment, are fighting to infuse life-giving content into the culture. Other Christians in the media work hard to honor God through truthful news reporting.

All need prayer.

Andreasen also told how the average American consumes “an astounding amount of media each day: entertainment television, digital games, social media, news and music.”

Such influences shape what Americans think about, what they say – and how they see and treat others.

“It takes prayer to discern what media influences will keep the words of our mouths and the meditation of our hearts acceptable and pleasing to God,” she said.

Those attending prayed together that the arts would exalt God, that music and museums would be filled with praise for him, and that the media would speak the truth in love.

Other individuals led prayer for education, government, business and the church.

The Rev. Sean Tyler, pastor of Peace Lutheran, prayed that God would bring peace to America, which is seeing many divisions today.

He prayed that people would see each other as individuals for whom Jesus paid the ultimate price, “those for whom Christ has died.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.