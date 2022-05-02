Peace Lutheran Church to host prayer gatherings

Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont will be hosting its annual community prayer gathering on Thursday, May 5. The gathering is open to all who are interested in praying for our nation.

Prayers will be offered for families, churches, business aspects, education, military, government, as well as social/media aspects.

With Pastor Sean Tyler’s leadership, scripture and prayer will be offered at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday. Refreshments and fellowship will follow both times. National Day of Prayer resources will be available under the theme “Exalt the LORD who has established us.”

Peace Lutheran is located 1.5 miles east of Walmart, just south of U.S. Highway 30. All are welcome.

