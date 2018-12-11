On Tuesday afternoon, a group of children at Fremont’s Pearl Academy were eagerly waiting in the doorway, watching as workers installed new playground equipment outside.
Fortunately, they wouldn’t have to wait long, said Pearl Academy owner, Myra Katherine Hale. She expected the playground equipment would be ready to use within the next day.
The new equipment, funded by a loan from the city will help bolster one of Hale’s biggest visions for Pearl Academy, which provides 24-hour child care services and can also provide part-time childcare: a space for outdoor play.
Hale and her husband, Michael Pruss, own and operate the Pearl Academy together, and they also own Club Fitness 27:17 here in Fremont. Fitness and activity has become a big part of the couple’s mindset in child care.
“What we know, and what other countries are doing so much better, is we know that physical activity directly relates to cognitive development,” Hale said. “Children score higher after they’ve had physical activity.”
Families who take their kids to the Pearl Academy know that their kids should come dressed according to the weather — the Pearl Academy will rarely cancel an opportunity to play outside.
“It won’t be weather permitting, unless there’s a storm,” she said. “The kids thrive on it. They love it.”
The new playground will offer kids some new play opportunities.
The new space will be divided into two sections, Hale said. One has a “natural” or forest-like feel, with tires to play on, along with chairs made out of trees, pine cones and sticks. In the spring, Hale says they’ll plant veggies and fruit out there.
The other section will have a traditional playground equipment set up “for kids to use their imagination and just kind of go wild,” Hale said.
“Children need to experience risk, and as a culture, we have become overly protective of our kids that we don’t offer little bits of risk,” Hale said. “Little bits of risk, for a toddler, is that first stop onto a tire, it’s that first step onto that little playground. I’m not talking about danger. But giving children an opportunity to take risks.”
The new playground set-up is being funded through a Local Option Economic Development Loan from the city, funding that is meant to go toward spurring economic development, as outlined in the state law LB840. Part of the loan is forgivable, based on Pearl Academy’s ability to meet certain metrics outlined by the city.
Pearl Academy was approved for the funds at an August City Council meeting.
Pearl Academy’s application for the funds was “non-traditional,” Hale said. Most businesses are granted the LB840 funding based on their ability to spur economic growth — like through job opportunities or higher wages for workers. But Hale had to make a different sort of argument to two committees and the city council: that the facility would help meet a crucial need for childcare that could complement future growth, and that it could pay off dividends in the long run.
The facility is currently staffed to have child care as early 5:30 a.m., accommodating those who might have a 6 a.m. shift. And it currently has spots open for overnight and weekend care as well.
“Child care, especially in Fremont, you’re not going to have much over minimum wage,” Hale said. “But the argument that we made, and that I believe with all my heart, is that we are servicing families that have those higher wages … we hit some of those shifts that traditional daycares don’t.”
Garry Clark, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, argued that businesses like Pearl Academy play an important role in addressing Fremont’s workforce needs, especially as the community grows.
“It’s very important that we find ways to remedy some of our workforce issues,” he said. “In order for us to have a solid workforce in our community, those workers have to have places for their children to go.
“I think it has a short-term and long-term effect,” he added. “The more early education centers that we can have to complement the growth in our population and workforce, the better futures those kids will have and potential opportunities to join the workforce in the future.”
Hale says the need for city funding came because Pearl Academy is privately owned, and childcare is not always a lucrative industry. Most daycare centers in the area are associated with a church, Hale argued, and so when a need arises, there is an affiliated church congregation that can usually offer help and support.
In a private facility such as Pearl Academy, that opportunity for additional support doesn’t necessarily exist.
“My husband and I are Christians, but we specifically did not make this a Christian day care, because as Costco is built and as people of different faiths move into our community, we want them to have a place where they feel welcome,” she said. “I will still be a Christian in the way that I run my business and the way that I deal with people … We wanted to be Christian, but have a childcare center where families of other faiths would feel welcome to bring their kiddos.”
She also added that, as her application was considered, she made clear early on that outdoor activity would be a big part of her mission.
“The very first thing that I said to the committee was that outdoor play was going to be a component that was crucial for us and basically through the winter, our families know that we will dress for the elements with very few excuses to not go outside.”