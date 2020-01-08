Pentagon Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday that its Fremont financial center at 1715 N. Bell St., will close on Feb. 7.
After the consolidation, the employees and operations at the PedFed center will be relocated to its Papillion financial center at 312 Olson Drive, Suite. 105.
The location was previously occupied by Fremont First Federal Credit Union, which merged with PenFed on Oct. 1, 2018.
PenFed is the second-largest federal credit union in the country. It serves 1.7 million members across the world with $25 billion in assets.
Kassandra Sebastian, director of corporate communications, said the decision to relocate PenFed’s financial center operation wasn’t easy, but was made as part of its commitment to deliver the best experience for its members.
“We understand that financial services evolve, and it was evident in our data analysis that the consistent reduction in member traffic in Fremont over these last several months showed members were taking advantage of our online and mobile deposit channels to conduct their transactions,” she said. “The consolidation allows PenFed to better use resources and deploy our teammates to best accommodate the entire member base.”
Sebastian said PenFed members will continue to have access to financial services with the option to perform most transactions and loan applications by visiting pedfed.org, downloading its mobile app or by calling member services at 1-800-247-5626.
“They will also continue to receive full service at our nearby financial center in Papillion and access to four Allpoint ATM locations, free of charge, within a two-mile radius of the Fremont location,” she said.
For a complete listing of all PenFed financial centers and ATMs, visit penfed.org/locations.