Persistence pays.

I say this with two Bible stories in mind.

One involves a blind man, who’s sitting along a wayside as Jesus and a crowd of people pass by. When he discovers Christ is near, the man calls out. People in the crowd get mad and tell him to be quiet.

Does he stop?

Nope. He’s persistent.

As a blind man, especially in ancient days, he probably couldn’t work and had to beg. He must have been so tired of that. So as Jesus walks by, the man seizes the opportunity to seek a favor.

Jesus hears his cry for help and restores his sight.

In a parable, Jesus tells about a widow who continually seeks help from an unjust judge. While the judge doesn’t care about God or the widow’s problem, he’s tired of being bothered by this woman and helps her.

Christ basically asks his listeners that if this judge helped the woman, then wouldn’t a very loving God — who does care about his children — come to their assistance?

Jesus uses the parable as a way of telling his believers that they shouldn’t grow weary of praying for what they need. In a way, I think he was telling them — and us — to be persistent.

Granted, I don’t believe this gives us license to make demands of God like: “Lord, I want a new car right now!”

But I believe a request is another thing entirely.

I also believe the Lord knows what we need even before we pray.

So why ask?

Many years ago, I read a story in which the author suggested that prayer isn’t really designed to let God know what we need, but to prepare us for the time when we get what we pray for.

I think that’s true. And sometimes, I think prayer helps me clarify what I really want or need.

Long before I ever met my husband, I started praying for what I wanted in a mate. Friends encouraged me to include everything I wanted in a future spouse in those prayers.

So I prayed whenever I walked outside or on the walking track at the Fremont Family YMCA. I prayed at night, too.

In my prayers, I asked God for someone who was kind, loving, loyal, faithful, trustworthy …

At one point, I even laughed a little and told the Lord, “It sounds like I’m praying for a Boy Scout!”

As it turns out, I’d already met my future husband, Chuck, years earlier. We saw each other infrequently and didn’t begin dating seriously until August 1988. The months of our courtship flew by quickly, but during that time I came to realize that Chuck was everything I’d prayed for.

Guess what?

He was once a Boy Scout, too.

Altogether, I think I prayed about four years — sometimes daily — for a mate. Looking back, I recalled days when I whined at God. There were days when I really expressed my frustration.

Gradually, my prayers of “God, please help me find the right one,” changed to “OK, God, I know you’re going to help me, but when?”

To me, the word, “when,” seemed like a turning point in my growing faith.

My prayers changed after Chuck and I started dating.

I prayed that God would bless the relationship and guide us — if he wanted us to be together.

Then came the tough part.

I asked God to break up the relationship, if he knew we shouldn’t be together.

I’d never prayed anything like that before and — decades later — I marvel at the fact that I even prayed it.

Yet as time passed, Chuck and I received plenty of positive confirmations about our relationship from family, friends and pastors.

We married in 1990 — the day before Easter Sunday.

I believe God used my prayers to help prepare me for marriage. Praying made me think about what I really wanted in a husband. My faith grew when I saw how God blessed me with a man who had the qualities I prayed about.

Some people get married thinking they’ll change their mate. I always thought it was a good thing that I didn’t want Chuck to change. I wanted him to be the same strong, but tender-hearted, easy-going guy I married.

And he was throughout our marriage which lasted almost 23 years before his death in February 2013.

So did my persistence in prayer pay off when I got the husband I’d always wanted?

I think so. But then again, I don’t know how much credit I deserve. I believe we serve a very good, loving God who loves to give good gifts to his children and knows the best ways to nurture our faith in him. If our request is in his will, he will grant it.

Please let me say that I believe God says “no” to our prayers sometimes.

Years before I married Chuck, I prayed that God would let me marry another guy I’d been dating at that time. That relationship didn’t work out. I wasn’t happy at the time, but years later I was so glad that I married Chuck instead.

We were right for each other.

I remember when Chuck and I used to pray together. There’s nothing quite like praying with a loved one when you’re going through a rough time. And I once wrote that when Chuck and I prayed together, it was as if God would reach down and touch the deepest part of my soul.

Whenever I didn’t pray — either by myself or with Chuck — I could tell I was more easily frustrated and crabby. I wondered if God was reminding me that I needed to spend time with him — something I was glad he was persistent about.

Years after those walks on the track at the YMCA, I still pray about my family, friends and things I’d like or even love to see happen in my life.

Am I persistent?

I certainly strive to be, knowing that God answers prayers in his own time and in his own way. I believe he has my best interest at heart.

Our God is faithful. I believe he hears our prayers. And I think he appreciates the persistence of those who believe the answers to their prayers are coming eventually and for some — like the blind man — may be just down the road.