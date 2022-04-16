Pet mortuary offers comfort, closure

The death of a pet is, for many, a terribly painful experience.

No one knows that better than Rachel (Rae) Tuff, who runs Paws on the Bridge, a mortuary that helps ease the pain of losing a four-legged family member.

“We provide an alternative to the traditional disposal of deceased pets,” Tuff said. “No freezing, just refrigeration prior to a private cremation.”

When Tuff was faced with the death of her beloved dog, Madysen, she had visited several clinics to find out how deceased pets were disposed of.

“I was not OK with what those places were doing,” Tuff said. “Some of the stories I’ve heard are horrifying. I wanted something better for my precious girl.”

Tuff’s mother, Theresa Macrander, was the first to mention the idea of a pet mortuary.

“I had done a lot of work for the humane society,” Macrander said, “and realized we needed a better way for people to say goodbye to their pets.”

Paws on the Bridge is located in the First Street Mall, 412 E. First St., in Fremont.

The storefront window of the mortuary displays the letters PTR (Prepare, Tribute, and Remember) along with three special symbols.

“We are three generations of animal activists,” Macrander said. “The letter P stands for my mother, Phyllis Barcus. The angel wings represent her presence in heaven.”

The letter T stands for Theresa.

“The heart is my symbol because I’m supposed to have a big heart,” Macrander added with a chuckle. “And the R stands for Rachel. I gave her the symbol of a crown because she’s my pretty princess.”

Tuff began her journey as an animal lover when her grandmother asked her to help take care of toy poodles Sassy and Boo.

“I didn’t like them,” Macrander said, laughing. “They were ankle biters and yappers.”

Prior to Barcus’s death, she had requested that her dogs not be separated.

“We had Rain Shadow Grooming take care of them until we got through Grandma’s funeral,” Tuff said.

Due to a misunderstanding with other family members, however, there were plans to separate the dogs.

“I couldn’t let that happen,” Macrander said. “I believe in keeping your promise to the deceased.”

Boo died of a heart attack in 2019, and Sassy passed away two years later.

“Sassy was basically old and tired,” said Tuff, who at that time was working for Paws to Angels.

Because her mother was finding it difficult to accept Sassy’s condition, Tuff was faced with the task of convincing her to have the beloved poodle euthanized.

“We weren’t killing her,” Tuff said, “We were setting her free.”

Knowing how difficult it was for her mother to accept Sassy’s death, Tuff took special care in preparing a funeral to help ease the pain.

“We took a photo of Sassy just prior to her death, and then took another one of her after she died,” said Tuff. “She’s wearing a little tiara and a T-shirt that says The Party Has Arrived.”

Tuff wanted her mother comforted with the thought that Sassy and Phyllis were at last reunited.

“Sassy actually looked younger in the photo we took after her death,” Tuff said.

Knowing she could do this for her mom inspired Tuff to provide this service to other grieving pet owners.

“I told her she had to do this,” said Macrander, who works as a veterinary technician and a nurse, “because other people need it.”

When it came time to look for rental property, Tuff called upon her friend Sam Heineman.

“He looked around for about six months and finally found a place for me,” she said. “He didn’t think I’d like it, but I still wanted to have a look. When we walked in, the stench just about knocked us over.”

The rental space at 412 E. First St., was formerly occupied by a bikers’ club that also ran a tattoo parlor.

“Those guys left a bunch of food in a trash container that sat in the kitchen and rotted. We walked around with our shirts up over our noses!”

Despite the mess left behind, Tuff saw potential.

“Glen Ellis came over right away and saw what we had to work with. He said to me, ‘Well, if anybody can turn this place around, it’s you and your crew,’” she said.

Tuff’s crew started the transformation on Jan. 1.

After two-and-a-half months of scrubbing, painting, and furnishing, the former bikers’ bar is an inviting place where grieving pet owners can come in and receive comfort and compassion as they lay their furry friend to rest.

“We wanted to open on March 19,” said Tuff, “because that’s the date that my dad took his own life 19 years ago. I was 19 years old.”

The issue of suicide and hearing a priest inform Tuff that there’s no place in heaven for those who kill themselves resulted in a crisis of faith for the young woman.

“I was done with religion at that point,” Tuff said.

The pain of losing her father was still fresh when she was forced to deal with another loss.

Her beloved Boxer, Madysen, died last year from an auto-immune disorder.

“One morning she jumped up on me and just stared at me. There was jaundice in her eyes,” she said. “We spent four weeks in Iowa at three hospitals; $26,000 later, we got her back home and thought she was on her way to recovery on a good regimen of medicine. But she developed a blood clot in one of her lungs and started gasping. She had to be euthanized. Losing her was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through.”

On opening day, Brad Yerger led a memorial prayer in honor of Tuff’s father as well as a new-business blessing.

“His prayer was so touching,” Tuff said, “it actually got me started on a new faith journey. I’ve been attending church with Brad and Gloria ever since.”

In addition to providing several furnishings for Paws on the Bridge, Glen and Nancy Ellis were the pet mortuary’s first customers after their two cats died within three weeks of each other.

“Since then we’ve had a couple people stop in to buy urns,” Tuff said. “We’re hoping that, as word spreads, more people will call upon us when a pet dies.”

All revenue generated by Paws on the Bridge goes directly to support Grant’s Wishes Pet Rescue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0