Pets can get nails trimmed, microchips at FurEver Home drive-thru event

Fremont pet owners can get their cats and dogs a nail trim and microchipped at FurEver Home Inc.’s second drive-thru event this weekend.
The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. this Saturday at FurEver Home, located at 236 W. Sixth St. Nail trims cost $10, while microchips cost $25, with payments made either through exact change or a credit or debit card.
Peg Gaudreau, event and fundraising coordinator for FurEver Home, said participants can park near the building to receive a waiting number on their windshield. Sequentially, the participants will have their pets taken from their cars.
“Our volunteers are inside, and we usually have two nail trimmers and one microchipper,” Gaudreau said. “The average is about 10 to 15 minutes, and then once we’re done, they take the dog back to you while you sit in your car waiting and move on to the next one.”
FurEver Home is a volunteer-run organization that was formed in 2016. The organization rescues dogs and finds foster homes for them to stay in until an owner is found.
“Since then, we’ve been down south four times and brought van loads of dogs as a result of some natural disasters and other things,” Gaudreau said. “When the hurricane was in Texas, we had two trips with a total of 50 dogs, and then in the Louisiana area, they went to three different humane societies and got some death row dogs.”
In September 2017, FurEver Home acquired its building in Fremont. There, it makes sure all of the dogs it receives are microchipped, spayed, or neutered and found to be 100% healthy.
FurEver Home also provides community outreach with education on spaying, neutering and vaccinating pets. With its sit-and-stay-program, the organization takes care of animals for no cost if an owner goes through an emergency.
“We’ve helped multiple people take their animals, cats included, into Omaha to get them spayed or neutered because they don’t have a ride or they’re working,” Gaudreau said. “We do just about anything we can, provided that we’re supported just 100% just with events and donations and grants that we can apply for.”
With a good day at the drive-thru event, Gaudreau said FurEver Home will be able to pay for the neutering or spaying of six or seven pets, as it regularly brings in dogs to Omaha for the process.
FurEver Home held its first drive-thru nail trimming and microchipping event with more than 50 pets on July 11 as a result of the pandemic. Previously, Gaudreau said it would hold the services in conjuncture with other community events.
“Prior to COVID, they would come into the building with their pet and wait, which got a little bit congested and we always had to worry about dogs coming and going, so this has been working really, really good for us,” she said.
Nail trimming, Gaudreau said, is an essential part of a pet’s health.
“If you don’t get your dog’s nails trimmed, they can grow back into their paws, and that’s very, very painful for them,” she said. “So it’s just part of general grooming and health for the dogs.”
With microchipping, Gaudreau said the process is essential for getting missing dogs back, with one of the biggest eye-openers for her being the flood last year.
“We had animals that were running loose everywhere, and it was so heartwarming and so helpful when there was a microchip and we were able to call the owner to come and get their dog,” she said. “We pick up strays almost on a daily basis, and it’s so, so important to be able to get them back home with a microchip.”
