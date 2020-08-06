Pets can get nails trimmed, microchips at FurEver Home drive-thru event

In September 2017, FurEver Home acquired its building in Fremont. There, it makes sure all of the dogs it receives are microchipped, spayed, or neutered and found to be 100% healthy.

FurEver Home also provides community outreach with education on spaying, neutering and vaccinating pets. With its sit-and-stay-program, the organization takes care of animals for no cost if an owner goes through an emergency.

“We’ve helped multiple people take their animals, cats included, into Omaha to get them spayed or neutered because they don’t have a ride or they’re working,” Gaudreau said. “We do just about anything we can, provided that we’re supported just 100% just with events and donations and grants that we can apply for.”

With a good day at the drive-thru event, Gaudreau said FurEver Home will be able to pay for the neutering or spaying of six or seven pets, as it regularly brings in dogs to Omaha for the process.

FurEver Home held its first drive-thru nail trimming and microchipping event with more than 50 pets on July 11 as a result of the pandemic. Previously, Gaudreau said it would hold the services in conjuncture with other community events.