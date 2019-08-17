Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan M. Pfeifer, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, will change responsibility of his current duty location, 56th Signal Battalion.
The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at the JBSA Army North Quadrangle. An awards presentation will be held prior to the ceremony for all his accomplished achievements during his tenure as the Battalion CSM.
The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that formally symbolizes the continuity of authority when a command is passed from one command sergeant major to another.
Pfeifer is married to the former Dina Handley. He is the son of Bill Pfeifer. Other family members are: stepmother, Judy Pfeifer; mother, Shirley Godwin; grandmothers, Coletta Pfeifer and Rhonda Hollstein; stepgrandmother, Margaret Arp; daughter, son-in-law, and grandson, Shianne, Jarred and Jeremiah Cox; and son, Chase.