Photo inspirations will be topic of quilt guild program

Where do you get your inspiration for quilt and art projects? Inspiration can come from a wide variety of sources including photos.

Jane Bromberg, designer, teacher, lecturer loves to inspire other quilt enthusiasts to develop their own creativity. Bromberg will be the featured speaker for the Monday, Sept. 26, meeting of Prairie Piecemakers Quilt Guild. She will present at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.

Members will gather at 6:30 p.m. for social time hosted by Jan Anderson, Colette Garton, Wanda Kruger and Anita Groh. Community Service projects will be donations from members for Fremont and Arlington Schools of pencils, colored pencils, printer paper, etc.

Besides designing pieced quilt tops, Bromberg creates original designs using photographs that she takes of whatever catches her eye. She likes to make the edges of her quilts just as interesting as the tops by using unique bindings and edge finishes. Bromberg’s quilts have been featured in National American Quilt Association shows, Quiltcon, on the cover of Quilt Moderne magazine, and in traveling regional SAQA exhibits.

The public is invited to join Prairie Piecemakers members to enjoy Jane’s trunk show which features ideas and options for using your photos as designs for your quilts.

For additional information, contact Sue Steier at 402-630-7697, spsteier58@gmail.com or Debra Schroeder at 402-380-2626, dschroeder1@unl.edu.