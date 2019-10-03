With his camera, Buck Christensen captures scenes of trees’ reflections on water, sun casting light on familiar buildings and roads that seem to take viewers far beyond the confines of the picture.
Christensen is a photographic artist whose works are on display until the end of this month in the Dugan Gallery of the Fremont Area Art Association building.
Area residents are invited to an artist’s reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the FAAA building at 92 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. The event is free and open to the public.
Christensen’s show runs concurrently with an exhibit by artist Jude Martindale in the Hinds Gallery of the FAAA building.
In artist’s statement, Christensen talked about the objective of his work: to see and show things in a new light.
“I am particularly interested in the transformative power of fog, of twilight, of moonlight and starlight to create a backdrop in which the familiar becomes the unfamiliar, foreign, and/or provocative,” he said.
During the last several years, Christensen said his focus has been on the natural, cultural and historic features of rural and urban Nebraska and Iowa.
That focus includes landscapes and flowers.
His subjects can include a sun-bleached barn, a windmill riddled with bullet holes and a dying flower.
In his photographic compositions, Christensen said he strives to portray a sense of balance, much like constructing a stage on which the subject has room to interact with its’ surroundings and the viewer as well.
And the subject is given plenty of space to stand apart from any clutter.
His goal is to distill any given scene to its essential parts.
You have free articles remaining.
With his photography, Christensen determines what quality he loves about a scene and how he can accentuate it.
He finds joy in the creative process and hopes viewers can relate to a universal beauty in his images.
Christensen is a Nebraska-born photographic artist. He has more than nine years of experience in creating and exhibiting landscape and floral photography.
“Outdoor Photographer” magazine and “Iowa Outdoors” (PBS) have covered his Midwest landscape series.
Christensen teaches advanced photography skills through workshops and lectures.
The exhibit will be on view during regular gallery hours from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Those who visit the FAAA building also can see the association’s new West Gallery, which opened in August.
The new gallery is situated in the front end of the former Rump’s Furnace & Hardware building, next door to the original FAAA building,
In the summer of 2018, the FAAA also unveiled a ground-level, fully accessible studio-classroom with a framing workroom in the north end of the former Rump’s building. The renovated area includes Americans with Disabilities (ADA) bathrooms.
Each year, the FAAA hosts a variety of art classes for adults and kids. It also offers a luncheon on the third Thursday of each month which features a speaker.
More information about the art association can be found at: http://www.92west.org or by calling 402-721-7779.