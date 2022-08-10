Photos from the Dodge County Fair

Waylon Ruda of Fremont sprays down a market animal on Thursday afternoon at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner. Hot temperatures had many 4-H'ers trying to keep livestock cool by spraying them with water.
TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Frenont Tribune
Folks watch smash-'em up fun at the demolition derby on Saturday night at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.
Courtesy photo
Family and friends watch young competitors in the Swine Show on Friday morning during the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.
TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune ;
Ivy Daw of Fremont reacts when a dairy cow licks the girl's neck on Thursday afternoon at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.
TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune ;
Youth compete in the Beef Show during the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.
TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune ;
Many spectators watch the demolition derby on Saturday night at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.
Courtesy photo
A child participates in the rocket launch competition at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner.
Waylon Ruda of Fremont sprays down a market animal on Thursday afternoon at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner. Hot temperatures had many 4-H'ers trying to keep livestock cool by spraying them with water.