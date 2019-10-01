Eight finalists for homecoming royalty were announced Monday during a pep rally on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.
Queen candidates include Haley Pierce of West Point.
Pierce is a senior journalism major with a political science minor and 4.0 GPA. She’s been involved in the Honors Program, undergraduate research, Loper Programming and Activities Council, First Leaders, Students in Mass Media and National Residence Hall Honorary, a group that recognizes outstanding leaders on campus. She’s also served as a Student Diplomat, New Student Enrollment leader and Blue and Gold Welcome coordinator.
You have free articles remaining.
UNK’s homecoming king and queen will be crowned Thursday night following the lip-sync competition, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Health and Sports Center, and recognized during halftime of Saturday’s home football game against Northeastern State University, set for 2 p.m. at Cope Stadium. They also oversee other homecoming week festivities.
Homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting, with the final round occurring this week.