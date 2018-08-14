Area residents can enjoy a pig roast while benefiting a cause.
The event starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at Pop’s Pizza, 980 County Road W at Woodcliff in rural Fremont. Food will be served as long as supplies last.
Cost is $10 per person and tickets may be purchased at Pop’s or at the door with all proceeds going to the Hope Center for Kids-Fremont.
Live music will be provided, starting at 8 p.m., by the Breezeway band. The group plays beach music.
This is the second year for the event, sponsored by Schlosser Custom Lawns. Last year, about 250 people attended the event, which raised $7,000 for the Hope Center, said Mary Schlosser, who is on the Hope Center board and guild president.
Schlosser encourages area residents to attend.
“It’s a good time,” she said.
A former Fremonter, the late Rev. Ty Schenzel and his wife, Terri, started the Hope Center for Kids in Omaha in 1998. In the fall of 2014, a program began at the Fremont Nazarene Church.
Fremont’s Hope Center moved to its permanent location at 555 W. 23rd Street in 2015, the after-school program continues to grow.
During the school year, volunteers and staff help tutor students. Goals are set for students, who can earn prizes and incentives.
One incentive of meeting educational goals is the opportunity to visit in-state and out-of-state colleges.
After their homework period, students can have free time during which they can play sports or video games.
The center has a computer lab with 20 Chromebooks that youth can use for homework or to play games.
In addition, the Hope Center offers classes in financial literacy and employability skills for high school students and a life skills class for younger kids.
For more information about the pig roast, call 402-203-0234 or email marys@showtime-sales.com.
More information about the Hope Center is available at http://www.hopecenterforkids.com.