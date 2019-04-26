Desirae TePoel hopes area residents will take part in a fundraiser to help women battling breast cancer.
TePoel, who’s from Prague, serves on the board of Pink Bandana, Inc., a nonprofit organization that strives to raise awareness and support for Nebraska woman, ages 40 and under, who are fighting the disease.
Each year, the organization hosts a Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament in Prague.
It also recently announced recipients of funds from the 2019 tournament and a scholarship recipient.
More than 256 teams register annually for the mud volleyball tournament and the organization welcomes more than 3,000 people to the event.
Registration opens at 7 p.m. June 4 for the event scheduled for July 13. Registration costs $180 per team and players must be ages 18 and older. Event sponsorships are now available.
“It is Pink Bandana’s mission to provide a fun and safe environment for participants to ‘play dirty and feel good about it’ in support of women age 40 and under battling breast cancer,” TePoel told the Tribune. “The mud volleyball tournament is an absolute blast!”
Every year, recipients from across the state are selected to receive financial support with the goal of $10,000 each, as they join the Pink Bandana family.
During the last 11 years, Pink Bandana has donated more than $250,000 to families in need due to fundraising efforts of the tournament and other Pink Bandana events.
Three recipients for the 2019 tournament are Jenae Jindra, Maya Wittmack and Kate Gorman.
Jindra, 32, of Clarkson, was diagnosed with Stage 1 cancer in April 2018, but after a bilateral mastectomy in June 2018 that diagnosis moved to Stage 3.
Wittmack, 29, of Springfield was diagnosed with Stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma this year — just 2 ½ months after getting married.
Gorman, 26, of Ralston was diagnosed in October 2018 with Stage 2, high grade invasive ductal adenocarcinoma.
TePoel said Pink Bandana’s mission is to support families affected by breast cancer, both financially and emotionally.
To continue raising awareness and support more families, Pink Bandana also established a scholarship program.
The Pink Bandana scholarship (total value $4,000) is intended to recognize outstanding students and assist them in continuing their education.
Applicants must be a Nebraska high school senior who has battled breast cancer themselves or has a guardian or biological parent who has battled breast cancer within the past five years.
Hannah Tulsie is the 2019 Pink Bandana scholarship recipient. She is a senior at Omaha Christian Academy, who plans to attend Grand Canyon University to study nursing.
For more information on the organization or its scholarship program, visit: www.pinkbandana.org.