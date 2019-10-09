Area residents have a chance to benefit from a fundraiser geared toward women fighting breast cancer.
Pink Bandana, which each year hosts a fundraising mud volleyball tournament, is looking for applicants who will receive financial support from the event.
The organization is accepting recipient applications for the 2020 Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament, set for July 11.
Applications can be found on the Pink Bandana’s website. The deadline for recipient applications is Dec. 1, 2019.
Applicants are encouraged to share their journey and fight against breast cancer in the application.
Applicant information is kept strictly confidential, the organization stated in a news release.
Pink Bandana, Inc., is a 501 (c ) (3) nonprofit that raises support for breast cancer awareness.
The organization provides a yearly opportunity for Nebraska women, under age 40, battling breast cancer.
Every year, recipients from across Nebraska are chosen to receive financial support as they join the Pink Bandana Family during the mud volleyball tournament.
“Pink Bandana’s goal is to provide recipients with $10,000 to use however they wish. There are no strings attached. Our intention is to provide support to the recipients in their fight and welcome them into the Pink Bandana family,” Nick Potter, Pink Bandana president, told the Tribune.
The tournament is Pink Bandana’s signature event. The event motto is: play dirty and feel good about it.”
More than 3,000 people come to Prague each July for the event and 256 teams register to play in the tournament.
“The mud volleyball tournament is an absolute blast!” said Desirae TePoel of Prague, who serves on the Pink Bandana board.
During the last 12 years, Pink Bandana has donated more than $300,000 to families in need due to fundraising efforts of the tournament and other Pink Bandana events.
Pink Bandana’s mission is to continually support families affected by breast cancer – financially and emotionally.
More information about Pink Bandana and the 2020 recipient application can be found at: www.pinkbandana.org.