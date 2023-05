Pinnacle Bank will be sponsoring a free community paper shredding event from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Pinnacle Bank, 1520 E. 23rd Ave., in Fremont.

This is an opportunity to protect your identity and the environment by safely disposing of your information sensitive documents.

Paper Tiger Shredding will be on-site to securely shred collected documents. Following the event, 100% of the shredded paper will be recycled.