Pioneer Amateur Radio Club plans Thursday meeting
Local News

After a little more than a year of not having in-person meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pioneer Amateur Radio Club is going to experiment with an in-person meeting on Thursday, April 22.

The Pioneer Amateur Radio Club will have supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 p.m., at St. Patrick’s Flynn Building, 441 N. Union St., in Fremont.

Those attending should bring their own food. Water will be provided.

