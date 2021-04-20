Pioneer Amateur Radio Club plans Thursday meeting

After a little more than a year of not having in-person meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pioneer Amateur Radio Club is going to experiment with an in-person meeting on Thursday, April 22.
The Pioneer Amateur Radio Club will have supper at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 p.m., at St. Patrick’s Flynn Building, 441 N. Union St., in Fremont.
Those attending should bring their own food. Water will be provided.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
