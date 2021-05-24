 Skip to main content
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club to resume regular meetings
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club to resume regular meetings

Local News

The Pioneer Amateur Radio Club will be returning to its regular location of in-person meetings this month.

The club will gather for supper at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Hero Deli/Gambino’s Pizza, 1900 E. Military Ave., in Fremont. The meeting will following at 7 p.m.

