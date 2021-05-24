Pioneer Amateur Radio Club to resume regular meetings

Support Local Journalism
The Pioneer Amateur Radio Club will be returning to its regular location of in-person meetings this month.
The club will gather for supper at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Hero Deli/Gambino’s Pizza, 1900 E. Military Ave., in Fremont. The meeting will following at 7 p.m.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
