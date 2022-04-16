Plane crash survivor offers encouragement

Plane crash survivor Jerry Schemmel knows you don’t have to be in an aircraft to have a collision in life.

On Good Friday, the Denver-based sportscaster and radio show host talked about surviving the 1989 plane crash at Sioux City, Iowa.

An estimated 550 people heard Schemmel speak during the 18th Annual Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast at Midland University in Fremont.

Schemmel provided harrowing details of the crash and his struggles thereafter. But the man who’d never opened a Bible before the crash also told how he came to faith in Christ.

With Easter quickly approaching, Schemmel said though many people choose a trick-or-treat approach to religion, the true path to eternal life is found only through Christ. He also encouraged attendees to follow their God-given dreams.

Schemmel first acknowledged that suffering isn’t limited to crash survivors. Everyone has dealt with tough life circumstances.

“Everybody has their own plane crash,” he said. “When I tell you about mine, I’m trying not to downgrade what you have gone through.”

Schemmel then took listeners to the scene almost 33 years ago when he worked for the Continental Basketball Association and boarded United Airlines Flight 232 with CBA League Commissioner Jay Ramsdell.

“We were not supposed to be on that plane,” Schemmel said.

Put on standby when their earlier flight was canceled, they got the last two seats on the DC-10 jumbo jet. They were seated rows apart aboard the three-engine aircraft, which was carrying 296 people.

Halfway to Chicago, Schemmel thought a terrorist’s bomb had detonated when the tail-mounted engine exploded.

The plane began to drop through the sky and Schemmel figured he and everyone else aboard would die.

Shortly after the explosion, however, the plane eased out of the drop and leveled off.

Pilot Capt. Al Haynes explained what happened and said they were in serious trouble. The plane dropped 3,000 feet the last 90 seconds of the flight.

Normally, a DC-10 lands at 125 miles per hour.

“We hit at 225,” Schemmel said.

Chairs gave way with people in them. Smoke, fire and debris were everywhere.

The plane slid about 1,400 feet, flipped end over end, then slid upside down and backward for another 4,000 feet — well over a mile from start to finish. It broke into four large pieces and thousands of little ones.

Hanging upside down in his seat, Schemmel unfastened his seatbelt and made his way out of the plane.

Ramsdell, his great friend and boss, was among the 112 people who died. Everyone seated around Schemmel died, including a 2-year-old boy in front of him.

Schemmel had no serious injuries.

A trauma counselor said Schemmel would experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder including survivor’s guilt; anger; listlessness — where things wouldn’t mean much anymore — and depression.

Schemmel figured he could tackle this on his own, but headed into a downward spiral.

He had nightmares and couldn’t sleep. He quit his job. He wouldn’t communicate with family. His marriage hung by a thread.

The 10-month anniversary of the crash arrived.

“I realized for the first time in 30 years, I’d been knocked down and I did not pick myself back up,” he said.

He asked God to come into his life.

“Give me something to hold onto right now, because I cannot do this by myself anymore,” he prayed. “When I said that prayer, something came over me.”

It wasn’t an audible voice, but an overwhelming feeling of peace that said because he’d invited God into his life, he’d eventually win every battle.

“It would be really difficult, but I had the right ally fighting that fight with me,” he said.

Schemmel’s wife, Diane, who is a Christian, encouraged him to read the Bible.

“I came across two passages that completely knocked me over the head,” he said.

He read John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only son that whoever believes in him will never die, but have eternal life.”

Schemmel had wondered if he’d died in the crash if he’d have gone to heaven. He then figured he’d earned salvation, because he was a good person.

“After reading the Bible, I found out I was wrong. God says there’s no way you can ever earn your way into heaven. It comes through faith and not through works,” he said.

He read Ephesians 2:8-9: “For it is by grace that you have been saved, through faith, not of yourselves, it is a gift from God — not by works, so that no man can boast.”

“I realized I would not have gone to heaven, because I didn’t have Jesus in my life,” he said.

A couple weeks later, he prayed, telling God that he believed Jesus is his son and he wanted his sins forgiven and a spot in heaven secured. He wanted Jesus in his heart.

“It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “There’s one way to salvation and there’s one way only and it’s through Jesus Christ.”

Schemmel said the Christian life is difficult and he believes there’s a trend in society of people thinking that the idea of Jesus being the only way to heaven is too rigid and that there are many paths to heaven.

He started thinking that way a little bit himself.

Then he took his children treat or treating years ago. They went to the home of an 82-year-old widow, who came to the door with a large tray of treats.

His children had a hard time selecting a couple of treats, looking at one after another, before finally putting a couple in their sacks.

“I think as a society we engage in trick-or-treat religion. We take a little bit of this. We take a little bit of that — nothing we don’t like … we shake it around in trick-or-treat bag. We pour it out in front of us and that’s our religion,” he said.

Schemmel said there’s only one, Jesus, who went to the cross to take the penalty for sin.

As he urged people to put their faith in Christ, he also encouraged them to pursue God-fueled dreams.

After the plane crash, counselors suggested that Schemmel find a regular form of physical activity. He began riding his bike and later rode across the country for charity in 2003 and 2004.

In 2015, he successfully completed the Race Across America (RAM), as part of a two-man relay team, covering 3,000 miles in 7 and-a-half days to win the overall two-person relay division.

Schemmel uses the bike race in an analogy. Just as everyone has their own plane crash, they also have their own RAM — something they’ve always wanted to do.

“I believe if that is in your heart and you haven’t done that yet, I believe that’s God working in your life,” he said.

He encouraged attendees to ask God to help them work through the plane crash in their lives and to fulfill that RAM.

“Go for it,” he said.

He offered another thought.

“Maybe we’re all survivors,” he said. “Maybe you’re still here, because God wants to tell you about his son, just like me 32 years ago. And if you have made that decision, maybe you’re also like me, maybe you’re here to spend the rest of your life telling other people that there’s only one and his name is Jesus Christ.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.