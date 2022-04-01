Plane crash survivor to speak at breakfast

Jerry Schemmel thought a terrorist’s bomb had detonated when an engine exploded on United Airlines Flight 232.

People all around him were screaming as the aircraft dropped through the sky.

“We’re all going to die,” Schemmel thought to himself.

Almost 33 years after the commercial airliner crashed in Sioux City, Iowa, Schemmel remembers the smoke, the fire and the cry of a trapped baby.

Yet he also recalls how the crash that could have claimed his life set him on a new flight path – where he’d encounter the love of his Savior.

On Good Friday, the broadcaster, author and record-setting cyclist will share his story during the 2022 Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. April 15 in the Wikert Event Center on the Midland University campus.

Cost is $25 per ticket; $200 for a table of eight. Tickets are available at: fremontne.org or the Fremont Area Chamber, 128 E. Sixth St.

Those who attend can learn about the Denver-based sportscaster, his accomplishments, and how 15 seconds changed the life of a man given a second chance.

“I’m a completely different person than I was before the crash,” said Schemmel in phone interview with the Fremont Tribune.

Schemmel, who grew up in Madison, South Dakota, earned a law degree at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. He was practicing law and working for the Continental Basketball Association and was a freelance broadcaster who’d worked for ESPN when his life would start to change.

In 1989, he and his wife, Diane, had been married four years when he went on a business trip with CPA League Commissioner Jay Ramsdell.

The men planned to fly from Denver to Chicago and then to Columbus, Ohio, for a college players draft.

They’d been put on standby when their 7 a.m. flight was canceled, then were assigned to Flight 232, which took off five hours after they’d intended to leave.

The DC-10, which had three engines, was carrying 296 passengers and crew. Schemmel was in row 23 and Ramsdell in row 30.

Halfway into the flight from Denver to Chicago, the tail-mounted engine exploded.

Schemmel could hear the blast coming from the back of the plane with the reverberation moving to the front.

“We went to an almost free-fall drop,” he said.

The 29-year-old man remained calm.

“This is my time to go,” he told himself. “Everybody’s time comes at some point. Mine’s coming earlier than I thought.”

But about 30 seconds after the explosion, the plane eased out of the turbulent drop and leveled off in about three minutes.

Some of the passengers’ panic began to subside.

Pilot Capt. Al Haynes calmly said the tail engine exploded, damaging the rear of the aircraft.

“We’re having a lot of trouble controlling the plane,” he said.

Haynes said the plane would need to make an emergency landing in Sioux City. He ordered people to stay in their seats and tighten their seatbelts.

“We’re in serious danger,” he said.

The plane kept veering off to the right and a 10-minute flight took 45.

“We were in that plane a long time, knowing we were going to have a crash landing,” Schemmel said.

Haynes warned passengers to be ready.

Again, Schemmel figured he’d die.

“People don’t survive these kinds of plane crashes,” he thought. “This is it.”

Haynes had passengers practice emergency landing procedures.

He’d give a 30-second warning before the plane landed.

That would be the command for passengers to brace themselves.

Considering the situation, Schemmel was determined that – if he didn’t die – he’d help people in the plane, instead of fleeing or panicking.

“We had 45 minutes to think about all these things,” Schemmel said.

The 30-second warning came.

Passengers braced.

Normally, a DC-10 lands at 125 miles per hour, but the crew couldn’t get the aircraft to slow down.

“We hit at 255 miles per hour,” Schemmel said.

Chaos ensued.

“We slammed down so hard that immediately inside the plane there were people being thrown from their chairs,” Schemmel said. “There were people still strapped in their chairs that had been thrown. Their chairs gave way.”

Smoke, fire and unrecognizable debris were everywhere inside the cabin.

Schemmel said the plane slid about 1,200 feet.

“The nose of the plane dug into the runway and we flipped over, cartwheeled forward,” he said. “Now, we’re going upside down and backward.”

Schemmel said the plane broke apart. Its front and back broke off.

After the plane had flipped, it slid another 4,100 feet.

The plane veered off the runway into a cornfield and stopped abruptly – upside down and backward.

Schemmel ended up – hanging upside down in his seat - in an eight-or 10-row section. He unbuckled his seatbelt and stood on the aircraft’s ceiling, which had become the floor.

He worked his way to the back and began moving with another 12 or 15 people out of the plane, which was filling with smoke.

They found an opening, where the back of the plane had broken off.

He saw sunlight.

“I knew I was going to survive,” he said.

Then Schemmel heard a baby crying back inside the plane.

He went back inside the piece of aircraft now filled with smoke.

Schemmel followed the cries and found the baby in an overhead bin – now below him in the upside down plane.

“I found the latch, opened the lid, scooped her out and got out of the plane a second time,” he said.

Schemmel learned the baby, Sabrina Michaelson, had been sitting in row 11. When the plane hit, the baby flew from her mother’s grasp and was thrown to the back of the plane.

The 11-month-old baby ended up in an overhead bin in row 27 or 28.

Schemmel said the bin closed and locked and the baby was trapped inside.

“Which probably saved her life,” he said.

The baby, her parents and two older brothers would survive the crash.

Schemmel, who had minor injuries, handed the baby to another woman and went to help others.

Of the 296 passengers and crew on board, 112, including Ramsdell, died during the accident, while 184 people, including Haynes, survived.

Schemmel headed back to Denver on a plane the next day.

Before the crash, Schemmel thought religion was a crutch. Afterward, he figured he’d just pick himself back up.

But he had Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. He quit his job. His marriage began to fall apart. He wouldn’t talk to his parents or siblings. He faced depression.

Then the 10-month anniversary of the crash arrived.

“I realized for the first time in my life, I was knocked down and I could not pick myself up,” Schemmel said.

He prayed, asking God to come into his life and give him some relief from the crash.

“Something came over me,” Schemmel said. “It wasn’t an audible voice. It wasn’t a physical sensation. It was this overwhelming feeling of peace and contentment that said to me that I was going to win every battle, because of who – now – I had fighting that battle with me, which is God.”

Schemmel had never opened a Bible before, but now started reading one.

Two weeks later, he prayed the Sinner’s Prayer and gave his life to Christ.

“That decision is the greatest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “It’s the greatest 15 seconds I’ve ever spent in my life.”

He’d make many accomplishments thereafter.

“I got a second chance at life that 112 people that day didn’t get,” he said. “I want to live life to its fullest.”

Schemmel makes another point.

“Everybody dies, but not everybody really lives,” he said. “I want to really live.”

His message is clear: “Life is short and we’ve got to live it to its fullest and the afterlife is only achieved through one way and that’s a relationship with Jesus.”

