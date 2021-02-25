Planning commission discusses waste storage in wake of Scribner's odor issue

The Dodge County Zoning and Planning Commission met Wednesday to discuss the stockpiling of biomass after a waste storage site brought an overwhelming smell and abundance of flies to Scribner.
“What we’re trying to do is come up with some guidelines to what they need to do in order to bring that stuff into Dodge County, how long they can stockpile it, whether or not a conditional use permit should be required,” Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said.
Multiple residents of Scribner voiced their concern about a waste storage site used by Environmental Land Management LLC during a Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 2, 2020.
“This is horrific,” resident Lisa Uehling Manderson said at the meeting. “It smells like somebody just dumped their sewage right up there.”
ELM had used a site southeast of Scribner to stockpile soil conditioner and fertilizer food byproducts for farmers in need for the last five years.
“As the warm weather came along, the smell of this stuff just when it got wet, if it rained and it got wet, then it really smelled,” Andrews said. “And if the wind was in the right direction, since Scribner is a little over four miles from the Scribner Airbase, you could smell it.”
After meeting again on Dec. 16, 2020, the county board imposed a 90-day moratorium on the stockpiling of non-livestock waste. The issue then went to the planning commission in January.
Andrews said the Wednesday meeting included testimony from ELM Director Nate Hansen, who wrote a letter to Andrews on Dec. 11 stating that the company had stopped using the site for storage.
“There is nothing up there, and to my understanding, they will not bring anything back,” she said.
For the commission’s next meeting on March 16, Andrews said she will prepare new rules for storage to present.
“I don’t know whether I will have to find out from [Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel] if he wants it as a public hearing or if he wants to just look at it and cross through whatever they don’t like about it, and then I’ll bring it back again,” she said.
Scribner City Administrator Elmer Armstrong said in looking at Cargill’s operating plant in Blair, which provided some of the material, its storage setbacks allow for stockpiling of at least 500 feet away from a well, inhabited house or business.
“For actual spreading, even if it didn’t include incorporation into the ground, their plant says 200 feet,” he said. “Now if you have that stinky biomass spread 200 feet from my house, I can tell you it’s going to smell all winter and everything else.”
Although Hansen had proposed a 60-day or 90-day limit to stockpiling, Armstrong said either of those is enough to “kill half a summer.”
“This past year, I couldn’t grill because of the flies, let alone the smell,” he said. “The smell was year-round, even in the middle of winter, so anything over 60 days, I feel it’s not going to be anything beneficial to the citizens that aren’t using that product.”
Armstrong also felt that the planning commission should have businesses like ELM renew their conditional use permits annually to allow for residents to voice their complaints.
Additionally, Armstrong also said he believed the commission should focus on not just the stockpiling of biomass, but other waste products like gypsum and perlite as well.
“That’s what came from the board of supervisors and what they requested,” he said. “And with the 90-day moratorium, I don’t think they’re going to be able to even make a recommendation in the 90 days, that they probably should include a special meeting.”
Andrews said she will try to bring the best solution possible to the board’s supervisors in April, as they have the final say.
“I wear a lot of hats,” she said, “so I’m going to try to get as much of it done as I possibly can by March 16.”