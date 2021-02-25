Planning commission discusses waste storage in wake of Scribner's odor issue

Andrews said the Wednesday meeting included testimony from ELM Director Nate Hansen, who wrote a letter to Andrews on Dec. 11 stating that the company had stopped using the site for storage.

“There is nothing up there, and to my understanding, they will not bring anything back,” she said.

For the commission’s next meeting on March 16, Andrews said she will prepare new rules for storage to present.

“I don’t know whether I will have to find out from [Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel] if he wants it as a public hearing or if he wants to just look at it and cross through whatever they don’t like about it, and then I’ll bring it back again,” she said.

Scribner City Administrator Elmer Armstrong said in looking at Cargill’s operating plant in Blair, which provided some of the material, its storage setbacks allow for stockpiling of at least 500 feet away from a well, inhabited house or business.

“For actual spreading, even if it didn’t include incorporation into the ground, their plant says 200 feet,” he said. “Now if you have that stinky biomass spread 200 feet from my house, I can tell you it’s going to smell all winter and everything else.”