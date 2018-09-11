The Relay For Life of Dodge County Event Leadership Team is set to begin planning for the 2019 event.
The team will begin plans for this event at the Fall Kick-off at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Salem Lutheran Church, Common Grounds Building, 406 E. Sixth St., in Fremont.
All team captains, participants, cancer survivors and anyone interested in finding out more about the Relay For Life are welcome.
The 2019 Relay For Life of Dodge County will take place from 4-11 p.m. Saturday, June 8, on the campus of Midland University in Fremont.
For more information about the local event, contact Diane Wilson (402-880-8569), Stephanie Stephenson (402-398-0774) or e-mail rfldodge1@gmail.com. You also can call 1-800-227-2345 or visit www.relayforlife.org to learn more about Relay For Life.