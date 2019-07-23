Diane Brown hopes families will mark their calendars for an upcoming event.
The National Night Out is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 on the west side of John C. Fremont City Park. It is free and open to the public.
Hosted by the Fremont Noon Kiwanis Club, the event offers a variety of family friendly activities and a chance for area residents to meet law enforcement officials and firefighters.
Unlike past years, it will take place on a Monday night, instead of a Tuesday.
Brown said the event typically has been held on the first Tuesday in August, but there was a conflict with local “Back to School” nights so it was changed to Monday. Other cities are hosting it on Tuesday nights.
This is the fifth year for the event designed to promote partnerships between law enforcement and the community and encourage neighborhood camaraderie.
Representatives from the Fremont Police and Fire departments, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol will attend. The State Patrol will bring its rollover simulator. The equipment is designed to show how easy it is to be injured when not wearing a seatbelt.
Attendees also will be able to see the new 911 simulator. When kids or adults dial 911 on this device, they can learn what they can expect to hear after dialing this number in an emergency and what questions they’ll be asked.
The city and county Public Service Answering Point 911 dispatch center recently purchased the new 911 simulator.
Again this year, the Fremont Cosmopolitan Club 100 will bring the Nebraska Methodist Mobile Diabetes Center. The unit provides free diabetes screenings to the public. The unit is part of a non-profit Cornbelt Diabetes Connection Project.
More than 25 entities will have a table with information. Area businesses and organizations have volunteered their time, providing kids games and activities.
“We have new businesses and organizations that will join us this year,” said Brown, Kiwanis chairperson.
They include Sixpence, a home-visiting program that serves families with the greatest need in the Fremont community. These families have children ages 0 to 3 and this also includes those with prenatal children.
Other participants will return for the event, including Camp Fontanelle, Fremont Parks and Recreation Department and Dodge County Head Start. Banks and grocery stores will be represented as well.
Brown estimates that between 200 and 300 people will attend.
Participants check in at the Kiwanis table and get a bag with basic information on this organization and National Night Out and one coloring book. At the table, they also will receive popcorn, water and an apple.
There will be at least one bounce house on the grounds.
This marks the 36th year for the National Night Out crime and drug prevention event. The event is expected to involve thousands of communities from the United States and its territories, military bases around the world and Canadian cities.
In all, more than 38 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out Against Crime.”
Brown believes area residents will benefit by participating.
“It’s just bringing more awareness to the community and how we can all participate in helping one another in the time of need should a crisis arise,” Brown said.
For more information, call Brown at 402-719-1387.