Platte Valley Equipment, Methodist Fremont Health offering blood draw clinic

In the midst of the 1980s farm crisis, Ron "Gus" Gustafson lost his arm in a farming accident at age 9 on his family farm in Lyons.
"He decided to make the best of the situation and is a national speaker that shares his story, his journey, his struggles and his unconditional love and support from his family while growing up and working with his family on the farm and serving in the ag industry," said Shawn Shanahan, executive director of development and community health for the Fremont Health Foundation.
Gustafson will speak at at an agriculture health and safety event held between Methodist Fremont Health and Platte Valley Equipment on Friday at 2221 County Road Q.
"Our collaboration and conversation really started with, 'How can we partner and do something amazing with our ag partners?'" Shanahan said. "And Platte Valley Equipment made it possible by making a donation that will be supporting blood draws that morning, breakfast and a guest speaker for us."
The event, which runs from 7-10 a.m., is open to Platte Valley Equipment's customers, said Fremont Store Manager Jennifer Greunke. Participants can RSVP to the event by visiting https://bit.ly/pveAGhealth or calling 402-920-2612.
"Were able to provide and send out invitations to our producer list, and we'll have at our location blood draws first thing in the morning so they can fast before their draw," Greunke said.
The free breakfast will go from 7-8:15 a.m., while the free blood draws will take place from 7-8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The draws will test for different areas such as blood sugar, white blood cell and red blood cell levels.
"It'll give an opportunity for a wellness profile, which is an opportunity to discuss what your blood is showing and for there to be preventative work in the event there would be something to show up in the blood work," Shanahan said.
Shanahan said the preventative draw session allows for MFH to connect and partner with people who don't regularly visit a physician's office.
"It was an opportunity for us to offer something that they don't take time to do and it was an opportunity for us to partner with Platte Valley Ag in a safe location to be able to offer that service in conjunction with the other things going on that day," Shanahan said.
Gustafson will start speaking at 8:15 a.m., while Dr. James Sorrell, a psychiatrist at Methodist Fremont Health Behavioral Health, will speak at 9:15 a.m.
"A lot of [Gustafson's] conversation to us is about how his parents overcame such a setback," Greunke said. "When you're farmers, you have things that can really take you down low, and how do you regroup and try to make the best of it and continue on?"
Greunke said as many of Platte Valley Equipment's employees are self-employed, they don't have the benefits that those working for a company have in regard to insurance.
"We want them to pay attention to their well-being," she said. "We need customers long term, and if they're not focusing on their health and safety, we could not have that customer if a health issue comes up or an accident."
Shanahan said she's hoping participants are able to feel motivated and inspired by the day's events, including Gustafson's talk.
"We are hopeful that this is successful enough that we continue it a couple of times a year, allowing the opportunity for health and wellness to support our local farmers, our local ag industry," she said, "and to continue to promote what is a well-known career in this region and area and wanting to support our local farmers."