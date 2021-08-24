Platte Valley Equipment, Methodist Fremont Health offering blood draw clinic

"Were able to provide and send out invitations to our producer list, and we'll have at our location blood draws first thing in the morning so they can fast before their draw," Greunke said.

The free breakfast will go from 7-8:15 a.m., while the free blood draws will take place from 7-8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. The draws will test for different areas such as blood sugar, white blood cell and red blood cell levels.

"It'll give an opportunity for a wellness profile, which is an opportunity to discuss what your blood is showing and for there to be preventative work in the event there would be something to show up in the blood work," Shanahan said.

Shanahan said the preventative draw session allows for MFH to connect and partner with people who don't regularly visit a physician's office.

"It was an opportunity for us to offer something that they don't take time to do and it was an opportunity for us to partner with Platte Valley Ag in a safe location to be able to offer that service in conjunction with the other things going on that day," Shanahan said.

Gustafson will start speaking at 8:15 a.m., while Dr. James Sorrell, a psychiatrist at Methodist Fremont Health Behavioral Health, will speak at 9:15 a.m.