Play focuses on family relationships

Caitie Hays calls it a lovely play and hopes the public will come to see it.

Fremont High School is staging the tender drama, “Dancing at Lughnasa.”

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. May 6 and 7 in the Nell McPherson Theatre in the school, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

Hays is the theater director for the play about five sisters, who are in their late 20s and 30s, living in Ireland in the 1930s. The youngest has a son, born out of wedlock, who as an adult shares his memories of his relatives during the last summer before their family dynamics changed.

The show focuses on the five sisters and their relationships with each other. Their older brother has just returned from 25 years of mission work in Africa. Having contracted malaria while overseas, he is very ill.

At the same time, the boy’s father will return to see if he can win over the child’s mother again.

“We learn a lot about the background of all of these people and it’s a deep dive into family relationships and specifically the bond of sisters,” Hays said. “It’s not a play that is action-packed or controversial or anything like that. It’s just a really heart-warming story about family.”

Sometimes, people think plays must be overly provocative or full of special effect to be interesting.

“But I truly believe that all you need are really well-defined characters and that’s what this play has,” Hays said.

The play has eight cast members. Each actor has an understudy as well.

“We learned our lesson in the COVID years that understudies are important,” Hays said.

Hays notes the actors’ commitment to the show.

She believes actors probably would say this is the hardest play they’ve ever staged.

“To do a two-hour play and split the lines among only eight people means each actor is carrying a large portion of the show on their shoulders,” she said.

Student actors have been working on blocking, memorization and character development since the second week in March.

“Many of them have put in countless hours outside of rehearsal,” Hays said. “It’s been really great to watch the dedication of these high school actors, who are currently acting far more mature than their age at this point. This is not easy material.”

Hays said she read the play for one of her classes at Nebraska Wesleyan University. FHS math teacher and fellow Nebraska Wesleyan alum, Eric Kimberly, stage managed this show. Kimberly is assistant director of the FHS production.

“We both had prior experience with the play and really loved it,” Hays said. “Because Eric and I love this show so much, we would never have picked to do this show unless we knew we had the kids to do it.

“This felt like the right year and the right group of students to do it,” she added. “You don’t entrust one of your favorite shows to just any group.”

Cast members are: Josie Bell as Kate; Jacilyn Foster, Maggie; Presley Tworek, Agnes; Olivia Schumacher, Rose; Ava Woods, Chris; Peyton Styskal, Michael; Harley Boutard, Gerry; and Christian Madora, Father Jack.

Hays said Monday was a parents’ night and as of that morning, two state senators had committed to attending the performance: Lynne Walz of Fremont and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, Democratic candidate for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

The theater director said students met several lawmakers when she took 10 of them to Lincoln for Theater Advocacy Day.

Hays invites area residents to attend the show.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Some other fees may apply with credit card purchases. Tickets may be purchased at the door. They also may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com/.

Hays believes Fremont is supportive of the arts.

“I’m hoping to show our students that the community supports them just like they do every other event that the community really steps up for,” Hays said. “I’ve seen how hard these students have worked and they feel the payoff when there are people in the seats.”

Hays believes people will benefit by attending the show.

“It’s not going to make you cry, but it will make you feel,” Hays said. “It will make you laugh at times and, hopefully, bring you back to times with your siblings. It’s just a really lovely experience and a lovely play.”

