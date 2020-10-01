Playground, fountain to be dedicated at Johnson Park

After lots of work and fundraising, a new playground and fountain will be dedicated on Saturday at Johnson Park in Fremont.
The public is invited to the event, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the park near Splash Station on the city’s east side.
“We’re going to ask people to wear masks,” said Don Cunningham, executive board member. “This will be outside. We’re going to have circles painted in the grass so families can come and stay in their circle.”
A short program will take place with a thank you to all those who have contributed. A representative from Fremont Area Community Foundation also will make a presentation. The ribbon will be cut for the playground. Then families can turn in their circles and face Johnson Lake where the new fountain will be dedicated.
“It’s going to be a really fun day,” Cunningham said.
Fremont Kiwanis Club will provide free pizza, a bottle of water, and a cookie to the first 200 attendees at the ribbon-cutting.
“When we’re done with all that, the playground is open,” Cunningham said. “They can jump in there and try it out. If people want to walk around Johnson Lake and look at the fountain from different directions, they’re going to be able to do that, too.”
Cunningham said the cost for the playground is more than $195,000 and about $9,400 for the fountain.
“It’s quite an investment,” Cunningham said. “These are all donated funds. There’s no tax dollars involved here. These are just projects that people in Fremont voted for by donation. It’s really going to make a nice imprint on the east side of town. It’s going to be visually stunning.”
The club is grateful for those who donated to the playground and fountain.
“It’s a very different kind of playground and I hope it spurs other people to think, ‘What else can we do for this Johnson Lake area?’” Cunningham said. “There’s a lot more that could be done. There’s more we can do out there.”
The project was funded by a plethora of donors. Grants, business donations, individual contributions and a concessions tip jar were combined to produce the project funds.
Cunningham encourages residents to attend the dedication.
“We hope some families come out,” Cunningham said.
This marks the 100th anniversary for the Fremont Kiwanis Club and the 40th anniversary for the FACF.
The Kiwanis Club raised funds for the playground, which is inclusive — meaning children of all abilities will be able to use it.
Designed for kids ages 2 to 12, it will include features that children in wheelchairs will be able to access. A merry-go-round, which is low to the ground, will be accessible to all children. The area will have a special surface that’s easy to walk and use a wheelchair on.
Children will be able to walk up and play with some of the equipment’s interactive features. The playground also has a section for younger children ages 2 to 5.
The floating fountain will have colored lights and Cunningham believes it will enhance the east entrance to Fremont.
“We have a really nice east gateway to Fremont and this is really going to add to it,” Cunningham said. “It’s going to make it come alive.”
The fountain also can provide considerable aeration to the lake. The larger the water drops from the fountain, the more surface area it can oxygenate and the deeper the drops go into the water.
“It’s a significant aeration benefit to the lake,” Cunningham said. “This is what’s called a static lake. There’s no inlet, no outlet. The water just sits there and that can, over time, prove to be problematic. Anything we can do to keep that water moving — it’s a plus.”
