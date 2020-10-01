Playground, fountain to be dedicated at Johnson Park

After lots of work and fundraising, a new playground and fountain will be dedicated on Saturday at Johnson Park in Fremont.

The public is invited to the event, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the park near Splash Station on the city’s east side.

“We’re going to ask people to wear masks,” said Don Cunningham, executive board member. “This will be outside. We’re going to have circles painted in the grass so families can come and stay in their circle.”

A short program will take place with a thank you to all those who have contributed. A representative from Fremont Area Community Foundation also will make a presentation. The ribbon will be cut for the playground. Then families can turn in their circles and face Johnson Lake where the new fountain will be dedicated.

“It’s going to be a really fun day,” Cunningham said.

Fremont Kiwanis Club will provide free pizza, a bottle of water, and a cookie to the first 200 attendees at the ribbon-cutting.

“When we’re done with all that, the playground is open,” Cunningham said. “They can jump in there and try it out. If people want to walk around Johnson Lake and look at the fountain from different directions, they’re going to be able to do that, too.”