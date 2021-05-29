Playwrights selected for Fremont Opera House conference

Four authors have been selected to have their three plays read aloud and critiqued at the Fremont Opera House’s Playwright Conference next week.

On June 5, the conference will have table reads for Em Cunningham’s “Puzzled Pieces” at 1 p.m., Mimi Bommarito and Barbara Dahlhauser’s “Of Pearls and Swine” at 2 p.m. and Christian Dames’ “Chains” at 3:30 p.m.

Professional writers Ehren Parks and Beaufield Berry will give oral critiques following each play. The conference has a $5 fee for members of the public to watch the entire afternoon.

The conference took submissions from early February to late March, which were then judged by Lee Meyer, executive director of the opera house and Midland University theater professor; Henry Krusiewicz, English professor at Midland; and John O’Connell, a graduate of Midland.

“Actually, all three of us chose the same three plays to go on,” Meyer said. “And then each one of us that read the plays, we also did a written critique of each play, and we sent it to the playwrights.”

Each of the plays will have a table read, which means the plays will have actors reading the script and expressing emotions, but will not have movement or costumes.