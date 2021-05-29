Playwrights selected for Fremont Opera House conference

Four authors have been selected to have their three plays read aloud and critiqued at the Fremont Opera House’s Playwright Conference next week.
On June 5, the conference will have table reads for Em Cunningham’s “Puzzled Pieces” at 1 p.m., Mimi Bommarito and Barbara Dahlhauser’s “Of Pearls and Swine” at 2 p.m. and Christian Dames’ “Chains” at 3:30 p.m.
Professional writers Ehren Parks and Beaufield Berry will give oral critiques following each play. The conference has a $5 fee for members of the public to watch the entire afternoon.
The conference took submissions from early February to late March, which were then judged by Lee Meyer, executive director of the opera house and Midland University theater professor; Henry Krusiewicz, English professor at Midland; and John O’Connell, a graduate of Midland.
“Actually, all three of us chose the same three plays to go on,” Meyer said. “And then each one of us that read the plays, we also did a written critique of each play, and we sent it to the playwrights.”
Each of the plays will have a table read, which means the plays will have actors reading the script and expressing emotions, but will not have movement or costumes.
“The two professional writers that we’ve hired will listen to these table reads and they will give critiques, what they think of these original plays,” Meyer said. “They will give these critiques orally and written so these new playwrights will have valuable input as to where they go from here, and the people in the audience will get to hear these brand-new plays.”
Cunningham, a junior at Midland, has been active in the school’s theater department on both the cast and crew side for several performances there.
“She’s a really fine, fine actress,” Meyer said. “And so her piece is a modernistic kind of avant-garde piece about individualism.”
Bommarito is a writer based out of California who acts and writes a monthly column, while Dahlhauser has had several works published, including essays and poems. The two cousins based “Of Pearls on Swine” off of a family experience.
“It talks about a wedding in the family, and it’s funny, it’s interesting and it’s a true history,” Meyer said. “And so it’s really unique.”
Dames, a junior at Midland, said he wanted to discuss and evaluate the human experience in new ways as well as deconstruct the aesthetic of theater with “Chains.”
“It’s a very serious play, and it talks about three men who end up in chains, in shackles and what they think and what they go through,” Meyer said.
With the event’s judges, Parks is originally from Fremont and has worked as both a professional writer and teacher. He has experience working on Fremont’s Here We Grow campaign and the Omaha Summer Arts Festival.
“He has had some of his films actually produced that he has written or co-written or himself produced,” Meyer said. “So he has quite a lot of experience.”
Berry, an Omaha-based playwright, education professional and novelist, has had her work on the Black experience performed across the country.
“I do know she’s very popular in Omaha, and she’s had several of her plays produced there,” Meyer said. “And then I know for sure she’s had at least one produced at the Blue Barn.”
Overall, Meyer said she wants the conference to be a benefit and a resource to the amateur playwrights taking part.
“I really hope that they will enthusiastically go forward and write more and continue to work on their craft as an author, as a writer, as a playwright,” she said. “Because the plays are all very promising, and I think that these two professional writers will give them tips as to what they can do to become even better and maybe become professionals themselves.”