An unknown suspect is communicating with law enforcement in a standoff at a house near the intersection of Fifth Street and Bell Street in Fremont.

Nearly two dozen law enforcement personnel are involved at the scene. The area at Fifth Street and a nearby street east of there is closed off.

A suspect is communicating with officers via a phone line that is being played outside on a loudspeaker. The suspect is cursing and screaming as SWAT team members attempt to talk to him.

Another man has spoken with law enforcement.

“I really believe he will let me in to talk to him," a man told Fremont Police officials at 4:07 p.m.

The unnamed man approached officers with his hands raised as the SWAT vehicle neared the building.

Bystanders told the Tribune they know the suspect.

Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel is on scene in command of the joint Fremont police and Dodge County sheriff's teams.

Unauthorized persons should avoid this area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.