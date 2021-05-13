 Skip to main content
Police seek man in connection with the abduction of 6-year-old boy from Fremont residence
Police seek man in connection with the abduction of 6-year-old boy from Fremont residence

The Fremont Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Pedro “Thomas” Juarez in connection with the abduction of a 6-year-old boy who is believed to be the son of Juarez.

The boy was taken from a residence in the 400 block of west 6th Street in Fremont at approximately 7:30 p.m. 

Juarez is described as a 38-year-old Guatemalan male with black hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5 feet, 4 inches. He was last seen leaving the residence, on foot, wearing a gray Nebraska hooded sweatshirt, a Nebraska baseball cap and blue jeans. The boy was wearing a white shirt, khaki colored pants and blue jeans.

There is no vehicle associated with this incident at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at (402) 727-2677

